Akeya Harrison: The Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week

Senior Akeya Harrison has been named the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — For the second time this winter, senior Akeya Harrison is the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

A multi-event sprinter and field athlete, Harrison made a big impression at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet last Tuesday.

Collecting two individual SAC titles, Harrison earned her second career recognition for her leading performance in Richmond’s third-place finish.

Athletic Profile

Year: Senior

Winter Sport: Indoor Track & Field

Events: Sprinter, Jumper

Years on Varsity: 4 Years

Other Sports: Outdoor Track & Field

“ON THE PODIUM” WITH AKEYA HARRISON

One of three Lady Raiders to win an event in the conference championship at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, Harrison was the lone athlete to collect two.

Richmond placed third overall with 53 points. Joining Harrison with a win were senior Honesty Horne (shot put) and freshman KaMora Watkins (high jump).

Harrison’s two individual titles came in field events, and she also placed second and fourth in two running events. She won the long jump and triple jump, took second in the 300-meter dash and fourth in the 55-meter sprint.

In the long jump, Harrison launched out to a winning distance of 16 feet, 3.25 inches. That length was good enough to beat Shidaya Billings of Scotland High School by less than an inch (16 feet, 2.5 inches).

The triple jump proved to be a larger margin of victory for Harrison, who also led all competitors in total points.Her championship jump of 32 feet, 6.75 inches was five inches farther than second-place finisher Reagan Scepurek (Pinecrest, 32 feet, 1.75 inches).

Closing out her big performance on the track, Harrison ran in the 300-meter dash (46.64 seconds, 2nd place) and the 55-meter sprint (7.67 seconds, 4th place).

The Lady Raiders will now spend the next few weeks preparing for the NCHSAA 4A state championship meet. The team will run at the JDL Fast Track on Fed. 10 and 11.

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH AKEYA HARRISON

Harrison shares her thoughts on winning two SAC championships, explains how she’s preparing for the state championship and names a few role models in her life.

The Richmond Observer will publish its Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week soon.