Richmond County, NC

Tyrene Stanback: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
Junior Tyrene Stanback has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Making a statement at the conference championship meet, junior Tyrene Stanback has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

Continuing his successful first season with the indoor track and field team, Stanback earned two individual titles at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship last Tuesday.

This is Stanback’s first career recognition following his performances to help the Raiders take third place as a team.

Athletic Profile

Year: Junior

Winter Sport: Indoor Track & Field

Events: Jumper

Years on Varsity: 1 Year

Other Sports: Outdoor Track & Field

“IN THE AIR” WITH TYRENE STANBACK

A soaring sight, Stanback led all competitors in the meet in points. He was also one of three Raiders to win an event, as sophomores Travion Smith (300-meter dash) and Nicholas Griggs (55-meter hurdles) also brought home a title.

The only Richmond athlete to win two events, Stanback guided the Raiders to a third-place finish with 58 points. Union Pines High School edged the team by just two points to take second.

In the long jump, Stanback launched to a conference-best distance of 20 feet, 7.5 inches to edge Christian Hacket of Union Pines by 1.25 inches for his first win.

Stanback put a little more distance between himself and Shaun Thomas from Pinecrest in the triple jump, landing with a final mark of 41 feet, 4 inches. Thomas, who has been a conference powerhouse the last several years, took second place with a distance of 41 feet, 1 inch.

Adding some more points to the Raiders’ total, Stanback finished out his big performance in the high jump. In that event, he cleared the bar at 6 feet, 0 inches, which was four inches lower than Hacket’s second-place mark.

Richmond and Stanback will now spend the next few weeks preparing for the NCHSAA 4A state championship meet, which will be held at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem on Fed. 10 and 11.

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH TYRENE STANBACK

Stanback explains what allowed him to be successful to earn two individual championships, talks about the similarities and differences between his events and shares his expectations for the spring season.

The Richmond Observer will publish two more Official Richmond County Athletes of the Week next week.

