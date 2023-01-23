ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgel.com

Clinton County Man Charged With Allegedly Shooting Dog

An Aviston man has been charged in Clinton County Circuit Court with allegedly shooting a neighbor’s dog on December 9 of last year. Dale E. Litteken, age 62, is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal for allegedly intentionally causing the death of a companion animal, being a dog, in that he shot the dog.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Conviction in East Alton ice rink parking lot shooting

Almost a year to the date of a shooting on the East Alton Ice Arena parking lot, the gunman has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder. 31-year-old Berton Lamar Newton of the 2,700 block of Oscar in Alton received a 35-year prison sentence for the shooting that happened January 22, 2022.
EAST ALTON, IL
KMOV

3 injured after crash involving vehicle connected to carjackings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three people were injured in a car crash near downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon involving a vehicle taken in a recent carjacking. Maj. Janice Bockstruck with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said city police and federal agencies were surveilling a vehicle recently taken in a carjacking when the person driving the vehicle stepped out and got into another vehicle, which was involved in a crash soon after. That vehicle was also stolen in a South City carjacking in December, Bockstruck said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

US 67 Crash Claims Life of Greene County Woman

According to a report by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this afternoon, the accident happened at approximately 7:15 am at the intersection of US 67 and Woodson/Winchester Road. 66-year-old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the report, Crabtree was wearing a seat belt...
GREENE COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton man accused in Friday drive-by gun incident

An 18-year-old Alton man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle occupied by two women and a 2-year-old girl. The incident happened Friday afternoon just after 4:30 in the area of E. 20th Street and North Henry. That’s...
ALTON, IL
mymoinfo.com

House Springs woman arrested after traffic crash

A House Springs woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Miller Road south of Eagles View Lane on Sunday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports 39-year-old Corrine Argus was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu north on Miller Road and failed to maintain a single lane and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries. The accident took place shortly after 1:30 Sunday afternoon. She was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended and Revoked.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill man hurt in crash on South Byrnesville Road

Alvin L. Blumenberg, 64, of Cedar Hill was injured Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, in a one-vehicle accident on South Byrnesville Road south of Indian Arrow Valley Road north of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:15 a.m., Blumenberg was driving a southbound 2011 Ford Expedition and ran...
CEDAR HILL, MO
wgel.com

Taylor Springs Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges

A Taylor Springs woman was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to state prison on drug offenses. Tristine J. Hampton pleaded guilty to a count of controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was given eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She must serve 75 percent of the term.
TAYLOR SPRINGS, IL
omahanews.net

Police: Five escaped Missouri inmates re-captured

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: Missouri police report that all five prisoners who escaped last week from St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington near St. Louis have been recaptured. In a statement on Facebook, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department said that one of the prisoners was arrested without incident in...
FARMINGTON, MO

