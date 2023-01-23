ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon

The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
FRANKLIN, WI
WISN

Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Twisted Path Distillery offers distinctive spirits, recipes, and more

(WFRV) – ‘Life is too short to follow someone else’s path. Follow your passion and enjoy the twists and turns that result’ is the message they live by. Brian Sammons is the founder and distiller at Twisted Path Distillery, he stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at his Wisconsin business, plus a few drink ideas for your next get together.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plow truck crash closes I-894, driver dead

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - All lanes on southbound I-894 were closed at Beloit Road following a crash involving a plow truck on Friday, Jan. 21. The sheriff's office confirmed that the plow truck driver later died at the hospital. Records from the medical examiner's office identify the driver as a 71-year-old man.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI

