wearegreenbay.com
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
wearegreenbay.com
VIDEO: Wisconsin Officer suffers minor injuries, squad car hit by oncoming driver
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer suffered minor injuries after being hit by an oncoming driver in southeastern Wisconsin during snowy weather. The Pleasant Prairie Police Department shared the video of the incident on its Facebook page, which shows the squad car being hit while the oncoming driver attempted to pass another vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
Dad of 3 Dies on First Date After Teens Crash Car Into Vehicle: Police
Marquis Hacket, 47, reportedly had been speaking with his date about his son in the moments before his death in the crash.
WISN
Milwaukee man dies during first date after stolen car crashes into their car
MILWAUKEE — Five teens are in custody after afatal crash Sunday night. Milwaukee Police Department said around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, they started chasing a stolen car near 11th and Center. MPD said officers chased the stolen car to 20th and North, where it crashed into another vehicle, killing the...
Securing your truck's load in Wisconsin: How to avoid $124 fine
When transporting loads in the back of a truck or trailer, it's critically important to make sure all the items are secured properly.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
WISN
Car crashes into awning at Grebe's Bakery, bakery closed for rest of day
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A popular West Allis bakery closed Sunday following a crash. West Allis police said they were called to Grebe's Bakery on Lincoln Avenue for a report of a car crashing into the awning of the building and possibly people. Officers found a pickup truck had...
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon
The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
wearegreenbay.com
Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin
FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
WISN
Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
Man jumps off North Ave bridge after pursuit with police
A man was taken into custody after jumping off the North Ave bridge during a pursuit with Milwaukee Police.
wearegreenbay.com
Twisted Path Distillery offers distinctive spirits, recipes, and more
(WFRV) – ‘Life is too short to follow someone else’s path. Follow your passion and enjoy the twists and turns that result’ is the message they live by. Brian Sammons is the founder and distiller at Twisted Path Distillery, he stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at his Wisconsin business, plus a few drink ideas for your next get together.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for SE Wisconsin goes into effect at 6 a.m.
Up to 2" of snow is likely through Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha counties. As it moves to the northeast we'll see light snow showers across the area.
Suspect arrested: Man unloads 8 bullets on home with mother, kids inside
A Milwaukee mom says she can no longer go inside the house she once called home after it was shot at multiple times by a man she didn't know in broad daylight.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plow truck crash closes I-894, driver dead
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - All lanes on southbound I-894 were closed at Beloit Road following a crash involving a plow truck on Friday, Jan. 21. The sheriff's office confirmed that the plow truck driver later died at the hospital. Records from the medical examiner's office identify the driver as a 71-year-old man.
Republican party pushing officials to make McHenry County 'gun sanctuary'
The Republican Party is said to be pushing to have the McHenry County Board declare the county a “gun sanctuary” in light of the state’s new assault weapons ban.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
