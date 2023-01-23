Read full article on original website
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunite on ‘SNL’ — in character!
Former “Parks and Rec” stars Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunited on Weekend Update during Plaza’s first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Watch as Poehler, as character Leslie Knope, tries her hand at some jokes.Jan. 23, 2023.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection
Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come. In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight. "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
George Santos Roasted on ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Amy Poehler, Joe Biden Join Host Aubrey Plaza
First time host Aubrey Plaza returned to her NBC Page roots giving a backstage tour of the show, with a surprise cameo from former “SNL” cast member and “Parks and Recreation” star Amy Poehler and President Joe Biden. “Wow, it is great to be here hosting ‘Saturday Night Live.’ This is a dream come true and yes I mean that,” she said. “People think I’m weird because of the characters that I play,” she said. “My real family is here including my Grandma Margie. They all came up here from Delaware. I was voted most famous person from Delaware, I beat Joe...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0
You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
David Crosby's Acting Credits Included Two Memorable '90s Blockbusters
On January 19, 2023, the music world lost a true legend with the death of David Crosby at the age of 81. According to a statement from his wife, Crosby's death comes as a result of an unspecified illness. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly," she wrote, requesting privacy during the family's time of mourning (via Variety). Crosby's fans around the world will more than likely do the same in the coming weeks, honoring his life and legacy.
‘Saturday Night Live’ host Aubrey Plaza declares she’s ‘insane’ as she locks lips with Chloe Fineman [WATCH]
The first 2023 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will air January 21 on NBC with host Aubrey Plaza and musical guest Sam Smith. In NBC’s new promo video (watch below), Plaza and “SNL” cast member Chloe Fineman show off their celebrity impersonations before things get a little steamy. “I’m insane,” Plaza whispers while bugging out her eyeballs, “and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old.” As the host gets closer and closer to invading Fineman’s personal space, Plaza eventually tells her to “shut up” as she purses her lips and goes in for a smoocheroo....
Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Paramount+ Series 'Bass Reeves'
Dennis Quaid is the latest actor to join the Taylor Sheridan universe. The A Dog's Journey star has been added to the cast of the Yellowstone creator's forthcoming Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo. The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon, is based on the real life hero of the American frontier. Believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves captured over 3,000 outlaws without getting injured during his days in the Wild West.
‘Gilmore Girls’: Rusty Schwimmer Never Broke Character, Except When 1 Co-Star Made Her Laugh
Rusty Schwimmer remembers her 2 episodes of 'Gilmore Girls.' She played Bruce completely straight without breaking, until 1 co-star made her laugh.
Twitter Starts Petition to Remove Tiffany Haddish From Cast of Upcoming ‘Girls Trip 2’
Girls Trip 2 is in the works and the entire cast is set to return—but not if Twitter has the final say!. According to our timelines, fans are demanding Tiffany Haddish be replsvrf with another comedic actress. On Tuesday, it was announced that the sequel to 2017’s Girls Trip...
'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke to Lead Father Ethan Hawke's 'Wildcat'
Ethan Hawke has begun rolling the camera on Wildcat, his next directorial effort that will introduce a new generation of cinephiles to the short life and legacy of Southern writer, Flannery O’Connor beginning from her days as a struggling up-and-coming novelist. Hawke's daughter, Maya Hawke will portray O'Connor which marks the first time Hawke is directing the Stranger Things star in a production. Hawke is in charge of the entire creative process and will equally serve as the film's writer and producer. According to Variety, the Boyhood star has rounded out an A-list cast for the picture including Oscar-nominee Laura Linney, Philip Ettinger, Rafael Casal, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman, Willa Fitzgerald, Alessandro Nivola, and Vincent D’Onofrio.
Emma Roberts & Tom Ellis To Headline & EP ‘Second Wife’ Series In Works At Hulu From ‘Tell Me Lies’ Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer
EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the recent Season 2 renewal of Hulu/20th Television’s Tell Me Lies, the breakout drama’s creator/executive producer/showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and executive producer Emma Roberts are re-teaming for another series at Hulu and 20th TV, Second Wife. Roberts and Lucifer alum Tom Ellis will star in and executive produce the darkly comedic half-hour, created, executive produced and to be showrun by Oppenheimer. Roberts is exec producing through her Belletrist TV banner the series, which also reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV; he stars in their upcoming limited series Washington Black. Second Wife is a romantic dramedy about...
Nicholas Braun Promises Succession Season 4 Is an 'Absolute Banger'
Succession season 4 is expected to air on HBO Max sometime this spring Like the rest of his Succession costars, Nicholas Braun has to keep pretty tight-lipped about season 4 — but he can assure fans that it'll be worth the wait. When the 34-year-old actor, who plays cousin Greg Hirsch on the HBO drama, was asked to describe the new episodes, he responded: "Banger." Amid laughter from the crowd at the Sundance Film Festival, Braun stuck to his guns, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "Absolute banger. Fire season." (For the...
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza and Sharon Stone Team Up for Film Noir Sketch
Imagine if Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation took over Aubrey Plaza's body. Well, that's basically what happened on Saturday Night Live. Plaza was hosting with musical guest Sam Smith and while she knocked every single sketch out of the park, it was intriguing to see a character described as a "black widow" appear in the film noir sketch and not have it just be Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation back in the flesh. The sketch came at the end of the night and it was one of the funnier sketches of the episode.
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
Zach Braff Gives Update on Possible ‘Scrubs’ Reunion & Previews New Film ‘A Good Person’
When it comes to TV favorites, Scrubs remains a beloved series among viewers making it a perfect candidate for a potential reunion special or revival, but does the cast feel the same way? Zach Braff seems to think so. TV Insider caught up with the actor and director at the...
Marc Maron Talks Lynn Shelton Loss, Why Cats Are Better Than Children in Trailer for HBO Comedy Special (Video)
Marc Maron’s first HBO Original comedy special, “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark,” will debut on the network Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and be made available to stream on HBO Max. The legendary stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster takes the stage in front of a...
