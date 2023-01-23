You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.

