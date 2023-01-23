James Schroeder, longtime Medicaid-focused clinician and health care executive, is new head of Oregon Health Authority

Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Vaccine Exclusion Day Approaching
The third Wednesday of February (Feb. 15) is School Exclusion Day, and the Oregon Immunization Program reminds parents that children may not be able to attend school or child care that day if their records show missing immunizations. Under state law, all children in public and private schools, preschools, Head...
Readers respond: Multiple solutions to nursing shortage
As president of the American Nurses Association, a member of the Oregon Nurses Association, and faculty at OHSU School of Nursing, I have seen the impact of the nursing faculty shortage firsthand, (“Oregon health care employers hamstrung by staffing shortage, as the state produces 3rd-fewest nurses per capita,” Jan. 15). I applaud the writer of this story for highlighting an important issue that has impacted Oregonians for years. A healthy Oregon requires a robust nursing workforce in every region of our state, especially in our rural communities.
KTVZ
Oregon Health Authority’s new food cart rules took effect this month after 3-year grace period
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — New statewide mobile food unit rules officially went into effect Jan. 1, following a three-year grace period to give operators time to come into compliance, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday. The new rules for mobile food units, or food carts, were established on Feb....
Oregon community college misleadingly markets non-credit cannabis industry courses as certificate programs
Update: After The Oregonian/OregonLive published this story Green Flower adjusted the language on its website advertising the courses to reflect that the classes are “non-credit.”. If you were hoping to get your degree in pot studies, you’re out of luck.
Channel 6000
Oregon receives $3 million in rental assistance funding to deal with ‘urgent crisis’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers announced Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury is providing the state with more than $3 million in rental assistance funding. More than $2 million will go to Oregon Housing and Community Services while over $1 million was given to the City of Portland. “This...
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut
Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kptv.com
Oregon lawmakers announce $3 million in new rental assistance funding
OREGON. (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers announced more than $3 million in additional rental assistance funding in a release Tuesday. The funding follows Gov. Tina Kotek declaring a “Homelessness State of Emergency” following her inauguration and unveiling a $130 million budget plan. “This funding comes at a crucial...
opb.org
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
Opinion: Solve shortage of public defenders by paying them like prosecutors
Rogoway is a long-time criminal defense attorney in private practice primarily representing court-appointed clients in both state and federal court. She lives in Portland. There have been countless opinions on what should be done about Oregon’s ongoing criminal defense crisis. But any permanent solution should be driven by members of the indigent criminal defense community, who best understand why there is a crisis and what can and should be done to fix it.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Treasurer Pushes Back on Divestment Bill
TREASURER PUSHES BACK ON DIVESTMENT BILL: Three lawmakers, Reps. Khanh Pham (D-Portland) and Mark Gamba (D-Milwaukie) and Sen. Jeff Golden (D-Ashland), are sponsoring legislation that would force the Oregon State Treasury to divest from certain fossil fuel investments. But State Treasurer Tobias Read pushed back against House Bill 2601 in a Jan. 18 letter to lawmakers, noting that the treasury’s job is to maximize returns for pensioners to whom the state’s $91 billion in investments belong. Read says dumping carbon stocks could weaken results and require larger contributions from government employers, reducing basic services. “Statutorily limiting the investment opportunities of the Oregon Public Employee Retirement Fund—no matter how well-intentioned—will lead to lower returns, higher employer rates, and a less robust retirement for thousands of Oregonians,” Read writes. The lawmakers defended their bill. Golden noted Oregon invests more heavily in opaque private equity funds than other states; Gamba disputed fossil fuels are a good investment; and Pham defended the Legislature’s oversight role. “This bill is about ensuring the long-term health of our state’s investments,” Pham said. “It’s about making our state and its residents more resilient to the climate crisis.”
Oregon’s coronavirus cases remain relatively flat as hospitalizations fall
Oregon health officials reported flat coronavirus case numbers this week and declining hospitalizations, with a potential for reductions into March. The state recorded 2,174 new reported COVID-19 cases this week, a single-digit increase over the previous week that keeps the average daily caseload around 300 known cases, though that doesn’t capture at-home tests.
Oregon primate research facility under scrutiny after deaths
A state lawmaker in Oregon is using thousands of pages of redacted documents he sought for more than a year to launch legislation demanding more accountability and oversight of a primate research facility with a long history of complaints. Incidents at the Oregon National Primate Research Center, associated with Oregon’s...
Oregon’s legal psilocybin program begins, but services are not yet available
While national headlines might make it sounds like psychedelic mushrooms are now available for adults in Oregon, that’s not the case. Oregon’s legal therapeutic psilocybin program officially began on Jan. 2, but there are currently no licensed facilities, facilitators or even manufacturers of the substance, all of which are required, at the same time, for legal consumption of “magic mushrooms” in the state.
stateofreform.com
Series of bills would provide additional regulation of PBMs in Oregon
Oregon lawmakers discussed bills that would provide additional regulation of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) during a House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care meeting on Tuesday. Numi Rehfield-Griffith, senior policy advisor for the Division of Financial Regulation at the Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS), said PBMs perform...
Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law
A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers. Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon bill seeks to expand food assistance for permanent residents, refugees and CFA nations
SALEM, OR. - A new Oregon bill seeks to bridge the divide in who can receive food assistance: the Food for All Oregonians campaign aims to extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, refugees, and citizens of Compact Free Association nations.
KDRV
Kotek's office is taking applications for Klamath County District Attorney
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's governor is taking applications today for Klamath County District Attorney. Governor Tina Kotek says today she invites applications for the position that was resigned at the end of 2022 by Eve Costello. Kotek's office says she intends to fill the District Attorney vacancy by appointment, as provided in Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and ORS 8.640.
KXL
Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle
Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
