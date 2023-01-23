Read full article on original website
26-year-old woman goes on trial for 2019 stabbing death of boyfriend at Port Arthur apartments
BEAUMONT, Texas — Testimony began Wednesday morning in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court in the murder trial of a 26-year-old woman accused in the 2019 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Amesty Haley Smith, 26, of Port Arthur, is accused of fatally stabbing her then 24-year-old boyfriend, Gerald Taylor. The...
KFDM-TV
Man indicted on charge of stabbing co-worker at hotel
Beaumont — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of Aggravated Assault after he alleged stabbed a co-worker at the Holiday Inn. 42-year-old Jamie Parada-Gonzales is accused of stabbing his co-worker during an argument November 22 at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road in Beaumont.
16-year-old indicted for murder after September 2022 shooting Avery Trace Apartments
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 16-year-old suspect accused of killing a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex September 2022 will be tried for murder as an adult. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a September 12, 2022 newscast.) Khalin White, 16, is accused of shooting and killing...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Person and Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 24, 2023, the Sulphur Police Department reported that it is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred near the intersection of East Napoleon and Cain Street. Sulphur Police are asking anyone who can help identify the person or vehicle to contact Sgt. Powell at 337-313-1208.
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
Port Arthur man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2020 shooting death of 35-year-old father
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Port Arthur man to 30 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a 35-year-old father. On Wednesday morning, Jeremy Jamall Roy appeared via Zoom before the honorable Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District Court and pleaded guilty to murder in the 2020 shooting death of Jose Ray Riojas.
KFDM-TV
Judge sentences man to 25 years following murder plea
Jefferson County — A judge has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a Port Arthur murder. Darian Petry shot and killed Kenneth Swallow in August, 2020 at a residence in the 31 hundred block of 10th Street in Port Arthur. Investigators say...
kjas.com
Man wanted for felony crimes arrested in Tyler County
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a man named in warrants for multiple felony crimes has been arrested. According to the department, on Wednesday, January 18th, a deputy noticed eight people on Highway 69 north of Woodville and they were pulling a portable generator behind them. Upon further investigation,...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeking your help in finding fugitive felon sheriff says poses threat
Jefferson County — In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says poses a threat to the community, especially children. He's already been convicted, so the sheriff says he definitely belongs in prison. Angel San Juan with this week's...
Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 24, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 24, 2023. William Henry Heller IV, 35, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, aggravated obstruction of a highway. Geneva Paige Deason, 22, Richmond, TX: Theft under $5,000. Kody James Yellott, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a...
Port Neches Police: 16-year-old girl who reportedly ran away has been found, recovered
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police said a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since Saturday has been found and recovered. Officers responded to a call from an area residence regarding a "runaway juvenile" on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The teenager was later identified as Katelyn Louvier, according to a Port Neches Police Department release.
kjas.com
Human remains found at fishing ponds in northeast Beaumont
Beaumont Police say they’re investigating after human remains were found at the fishing ponds on Bigner Road, near the Neches River Salt Water Barrier in northeast Beaumont. Police say the body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was discovered shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday by a man who was there to do some fishing.
Fisherman finds human remains in 'advanced state of decomposition' in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after human remains were found near the Neches River in the North end of the city on Sunday evening. A fisherman discovered human remains off Bigner Rd near one of the fishing ponds near the salt water barrier on the Neches River on Sunday evening according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Beaumont mother who was paralyzed in brutal 2019 attack thanks Southeast Texas community for donations
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mother reached out for help after a brutal attack and was met with the love and support of the Southeast Texas community. "It's been very humbling to see people support me even though they don't really know me," Brittany Morris, a Beaumont mother, said.
12newsnow.com
Orangefield family home among the 100 homes destroyed, impacted by tornado in Orange County
Orangefield Resident Roxanne Holt has lived in the area for eight years. The home she lived in with her husband and four children was destroyed by Tuesday's tornado.
KFDM-TV
Ranch in Nome recovering after severe damage from tornado
NOME — The tornado that left behind destruction and damage in Jefferson and Orange County, tore apart the home and buildings on a ranch near Nome. Cleanup across Southeast Texas continues after yesterday's high winds and a tornado. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on how one west Jefferson County...
KPLC TV
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
Drivers express frustrations over closure of Southbound U.S. 69 Dowlen exit, on ramp near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — The traffic troubles have begun for Southeast Texans traveling south into Beaumont from Hardin County,. The exit ramp to Dowlen Road from southbound U.S. Highway 69 as well as the entrance ramp onto the southbound highway will be closed for the next three months, according to TxDOT.
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list
Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
