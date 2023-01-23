ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Man indicted on charge of stabbing co-worker at hotel

Beaumont — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of Aggravated Assault after he alleged stabbed a co-worker at the Holiday Inn. 42-year-old Jamie Parada-Gonzales is accused of stabbing his co-worker during an argument November 22 at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Judge sentences man to 25 years following murder plea

Jefferson County — A judge has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a Port Arthur murder. Darian Petry shot and killed Kenneth Swallow in August, 2020 at a residence in the 31 hundred block of 10th Street in Port Arthur. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Man wanted for felony crimes arrested in Tyler County

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a man named in warrants for multiple felony crimes has been arrested. According to the department, on Wednesday, January 18th, a deputy noticed eight people on Highway 69 north of Woodville and they were pulling a portable generator behind them. Upon further investigation,...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 24, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 24, 2023. William Henry Heller IV, 35, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, aggravated obstruction of a highway. Geneva Paige Deason, 22, Richmond, TX: Theft under $5,000. Kody James Yellott, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Human remains found at fishing ponds in northeast Beaumont

Beaumont Police say they’re investigating after human remains were found at the fishing ponds on Bigner Road, near the Neches River Salt Water Barrier in northeast Beaumont. Police say the body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was discovered shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday by a man who was there to do some fishing.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Ranch in Nome recovering after severe damage from tornado

NOME — The tornado that left behind destruction and damage in Jefferson and Orange County, tore apart the home and buildings on a ranch near Nome. Cleanup across Southeast Texas continues after yesterday's high winds and a tornado. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on how one west Jefferson County...
NOME, TX
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
KFDM-TV

City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list

Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
BEAUMONT, TX

