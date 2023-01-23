Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project
Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
hotelnewsme.com
FIRST EDITION OF MEA FUTURE LEADERS CHALLENGE IS A SUCCESS!
With the theme “what would you advise different stakeholders to do to enhance the attractiveness of the hospitality and tourism industry for current and future generations?”, seven groups of final-year students from twelve hospitality universities in the MEA Region stunned our judges during the 1st edition of the MEA Future Leaders Challenge (FLC) in Dubai.
‘GOOD’ News, There’s A New Black-Owned Social Network For Women’s Wellness
Goodfeed.com is currently exclusively web-based, but plans to release for IOS and Android are projected by the end of Q2 for 2023
thebossmagazine.com
6 Ways to Sustain and Grow a Small Business
Starting a business from scratch and ensuring its success while keeping your business at par with the ever-evolving business market is easier said than done. Making a suitable business plan, putting appropriate customer care services in place, and marketing your business is indispensable to a prosperous business. In this article, we have compiled a list of factors to help ensure your business is sustainable and growing.
katzenworld.co.uk
Premier Event for Community Cat-Focused Content Offers Online Learning This January
Anywhere, USA (December 20, 2022) – Community Cats Podcast is hosting the sixth annual Online Cat Conference from January 27-29, 2023. This is the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in turning their passion for cats into action. The Online Cat Conference offers community cat-focused content that will help you...
Comments / 0