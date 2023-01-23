ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y

PLXS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, which surged 69.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.47 per share. Revenues of $1.094 billion increased 33.8% year over year. The top-line performance gained from continued momentum in secular growth markets...
Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y

WOLF - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents per share and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents per share. Revenues of $216.1 million were up 24.8% year over year...
insideevs.com

Tesla Q4 2022 Earnings Report: Profitable Yet Again

Tesla just released its Q4 2022 earnings report and the numbers are solid. Tesla again turned a profit, which makes that thirteen quarters in a row in which Tesla has reported a profit. Tesla basically met expectations last quarter. The main financial details from the Q4 2022 report are as...
D.R. Horton's (DHI) Q1 Earnings Top, Margin Fall, Shares Drop

DHI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company grew 0.87% in the pre-market trading session on Jan 24. Yet, on a year-over-year basis, the metrics declined due to prevailing softness in...
Motley Fool

Abbott's Sales and Earnings Are Sinking: Should Investors Worry?

Abbott (ABT -0.47%) reported its full-year and fourth-quarter results for 2022 on Wednesday. As is often the case with companies' updates, there was both good news and bad news. Our human nature is to usually focus more on the bad than the good. Abbott's bad news definitely jumped out. The...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: United Airlines, Moderna, IBM and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Moderna rose 7.5% after the pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that its RSV vaccine is 84% effective in preventing disease in older adults. A clinical trial also showed no safety concerns for the vaccine, which uses the same messenger RNA technology as the Moderna Covid-19 shot.
Benzinga

A Preview Of ResMed's Earnings

ResMed RMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-01-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ResMed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60. ResMed bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
investing.com

CSX earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates

Investing.com - CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.49, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.73B versus the consensus estimate of $3.74B. CSX's stock price closed at $31.05. It is up 6.26% in the last 3 months and down...
Benzinga

Raymond James Sees Mixed Q4 Earnings Signals For US Restaurant Stocks

Raymond James analyst Brian M. Vaccaro thinks most restaurant stocks have strongly outperformed YTD due to a combination of the broader risk-on trade gaining traction and improved industry demand trends in January following softer trends in December. As has been the case for a few quarters now, the analyst continues...
kalkinemedia.com

Cimpress PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary

* Cimpress PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $5.34​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.33 per share. * Revenue fell 0.5% to $845.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $901.00 million. * Cimpress PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $5.34​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.4% in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cimpress PLC shares had risen by 18.7% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $140 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cimpress PLC is $71.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 25 at 10:06 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.33 -5.34 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.89 -0.97 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -1.23 -1.17 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.82 -2.75 Missed.
Reuters

Blackstone's earnings fall 41% as assets sales slump

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc's (BX.N) fourth quarter distributable earnings fell 41% year-on-year as the world's largest manager of alternative assets said on Thursday it cashed out fewer investments across key portfolios.
WHIO Dayton

Wall Street edges higher after reports on economy, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in midday trading after an earlier gain nearly double that size briefly vanished. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 57 points, or 0.2%, at 33,802, as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.9% higher.
Benzinga

Insiders Selling DocuSign, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks

The Nasdaq settled higher by 2% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

