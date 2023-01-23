Iowa school shooting: 2 students killed, 1 employee injured at outreach center

DES MOINES, Iowa - Des Moines police officers in Iowa are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee.

The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a non-profit organization focused on helping at-risk youth, according to local news outlets.

According to police, three people were shot. Two students were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, local news outlets are reporting. They have since died.

A third person, an employee of Starts Right Here, was transported to the hospital in serious condition, police explained in a news conference.

The ages of the students are unknown at this time.

Police say they have detained three suspects. Police say this is a targeted incident.

This shooting comes 17 days after a teacher was shot by her 6-year-old student at Richneck Elem. School in Newport News. You can read more about those developments by clicking here.

There are no further details to release at this time.

