Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
Turn this Gmail security feature on ASAP
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to use your Gmail to send private encrypted emails to others so you keep your personal information secure and safe from harm.
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
Walmart Security Cameras Can Reportedly Read Customer Cell Phone Texts
Word of this issue has been debated online for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Reddit, Quora, BestLifeOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
How to tell if your cell phone has been secretly hijacked
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you discover whether your phone might have been hijacked by scammers and hackers by using your phone's SIM card. Here's what to know.
Simple Android mistake could be killing your battery life – check your phone now
FANCY phone features may add that extra wow-factor but they almost always have an annoying consequence - battery usage. Even apps themselves suck up power as they run in the background. Another thing that uses more juice is the keyboard - or the haptic keyboard as it's officially known. The...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
A laid-off Google employee says she went to Disneyland to 'eat her feelings' after being locked out of her company systems
TikToker Nicole Tsai found out that she was one of the 12,000 Google employees caught in the latest slew of tech layoffs
CBS News
Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
Your TV is spying on you — here’s how you can stop it
Fun fact: The first Compaq Portable computer shipped in 1983 and cost more than $8,400 in today’s dollars. Wow, times have changed. Still, your computer is a significant investment, and you want it to perform well for years. You don’t have to deal with the same issues with your television, but one common question I get is the best method to wipe away fingerprints and dust. Unfortunately, you have to think about tracking on your TV just like on a computer or phone. Keep reading to find out how you welcomed a spy into your living room — and what you...
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
Comments / 0