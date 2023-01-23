There is nothing like a Chick Fil A sandwich. Many try to put themselves in the chicken sandwich wars. And, there are a lot of good options out there. However, I always seem to come back to the one and only. Now, you can get free Chick Fil A sandwiches across the Charlotte area this week. A local owner at the Blakeney location said they wanted to treat loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of gratitude and support. According to WCNC, to claim the offer you need the app. Of course, that’s easy to download. Then, customers open it and redeem the reward at any of the participating locations through January 28. The deal is a limit one per person per account. Check here for locations participating.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO