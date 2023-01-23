Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina man wins $250,000 after buying $5 scratch-off at Walmart
NEWTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Cobler Jr., of Dallas, won $250,000 on Saturday after buying a $5 scratch-off at Walmart, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Cobler said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.” Cobler, a 51-year-old machinist, bought […]
wfmynews2.com
Surry Co. man is $100K richer after lucky lottery scratch-off win
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Craig Cox of Mount Airy became the second winner of the $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion after unknowingly entering into the promotion. “Most of the time when I play Cash 5 I buy five tickets,” Cox said. “I guess this...
AOL Corp
Lottery player kept routine of buying 5 NC tickets at once. Then he got ‘lucky break’
A warehouse worker said he got his “lucky break” after he won a big prize when he was entered into a lottery promotion, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Craig Cox, 59, of Mount Airy won $100,000 after he unknowingly entered into a Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, a release from the lottery says.
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
Emergency benefits ending for almost a million NC families
(WGHP) — In just two months, almost a million North Carolina families could be left wondering where they’ll get their next meal. Emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services program will end in March. Families will lose an average of $95 per month to buy groceries. “There are sometimes where you feel… […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
Big Mega Millions winner hits $31 million jackpot: See where the lucky ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — We have a winner!. One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts just hit the $31 million jackpot in Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing. There were also winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Florida and New Jersey. Here in Ohio, there were thousands of other smaller prizes...
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $31 million jackpot
ATLANTA — One person won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in Massachusetts -- and there were only a few very small winners here in Georgia. The winning numbers on Jan. 24, 2023 were 33, 41, 47, 50, 62 and Mega Ball 20. The Megaplier was 4x.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in North Carolina?
(WGHP) — If you or anyone you know owns a pickup truck, you’ve probably ridden in the truck bed once or twice. Riding in the back of a pickup truck can be fun and sometimes feel necessary if someone is already sitting in the driver’s seat and passenger seat, but is it legal? Children younger […]
North Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
WXII 12
Razor blades found in gas pump handles in North Carolina
FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police are warning people to be careful at the pumps after finding razor blades in the gas pump handles at some stations in North Carolina. The Forest City Police Department said officers found multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles both in the city and surrounding areas.
Mount Airy News
Missing local woman turns up safe
A Mount Airy woman who went missing for nearly a week after her car ran out of gas along a local road has turned up safe, according to city police. The Jan. 18 disappearance of Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, had attracted regional attention after she reportedly was left stranded when the problem with the vehicle occurred on Westlake Drive near Boggs Drive off U.S. 52.
kiss951.com
Officials Issue Warning For Those Pumping Gas In North Carolina
I actually have to stop and get gas on my way home today. I hate pumping gas, I hate having to stop on my way, wait in the weather, and of course the cost. Plus there are often sketchy people hanging around gas stations no matter which one I go to. But now there is one more thing you have to be concerned about when heading to the pump- razor blades. Police in Forest City and nearby towns have issued a warning after multiple razor blades have been found on gas pump handles in the area. This is according to a report by WGN9. The blades were discovered during a routine inspection of the pumps conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey
CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of misleading customers who buy the brand’s miniature bottles. The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of a citizen in Illinois, alleges that the small bottles made by Fireball and sold outside of liquor stores at gas stations and markets do not contain any whiskey. The small bottles are available for 99 cents at supermarkets and other convenience stores.
Up to $40,000 available to eligible homeowners in North Carolina
The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of North Carolinians in need of housing assistance for mortgages, rent, and utilities. Assistance is available—but apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
kiss951.com
Get Free Chick Fil A Sandwiches In North Carolina And Here’s How
There is nothing like a Chick Fil A sandwich. Many try to put themselves in the chicken sandwich wars. And, there are a lot of good options out there. However, I always seem to come back to the one and only. Now, you can get free Chick Fil A sandwiches across the Charlotte area this week. A local owner at the Blakeney location said they wanted to treat loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of gratitude and support. According to WCNC, to claim the offer you need the app. Of course, that’s easy to download. Then, customers open it and redeem the reward at any of the participating locations through January 28. The deal is a limit one per person per account. Check here for locations participating.
kiss951.com
People Are Moving To North Carolina At Some Of The Highest Rates But Where Are They Coming From?
It’s not your imagination, people are moving to North Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, North Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
power98fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
Comments / 0