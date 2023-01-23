Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
Zacks.com
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Zacks.com
Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y
PLXS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, which surged 69.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.47 per share. Revenues of $1.094 billion increased 33.8% year over year. The top-line performance gained from continued momentum in secular growth markets...
AT&T Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
NYSE Halts Trading on Numerous Stocks Due to Technical Issue
The New York Stock Exchange was apparently hit by some kind of glitch that saw trading on many stocks halted.
Zacks.com
Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y
WOLF - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents per share and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents per share. Revenues of $216.1 million were up 24.8% year over year...
Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labor squeeze persists
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) on Tuesday forecast annual profit below Street expectations, hurt by lingering supply bottlenecks and higher costs, though a generous defense budget helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates.
Credit Suisse Expects Xerox To Benefit From Backlog In Q4; Predicts Minimal Opportunity In 2023
Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Xerox Holdings Corp XRX with a price target of $10. The company is scheduled to report 4Q22 results before the market on Jan. 26, 2023. The analyst believes Xerox was able to reduce some of its backlog...
Zacks.com
NextGen (NXGN) Q3 Earnings Fall Shy of Estimates, Revenues Top
NXGN - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 26 cents in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up 8.3% year over year. However, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Our projection of adjusted EPS was 26 cents, which matched the company’s reported figure....
Boeing Shares Drop On Missing Q4 Earnings Consensus, 737 Program Is Stabilizing Monthly Production Rate At 31
Boeing Co's BA fourth-quarter sales increased 35% year-on-year to $19.98 billion, missing the consensus of $20.38 billion. Adjusted loss per share of $(1.75) missed the consensus of $0.26. Boeing delivered 152 commercial airplanes in Q4 compared to 99 last year. It recorded 376 net orders in Q4. Commercial Airplanes unit...
NASDAQ
Ex-Div Reminder for Citigroup Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities
On 1/26/23, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6815, payable on 1/30/23. As a percentage of C.PRN's recent share price of $28.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of C.PRN to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when C.PRN shares open for trading on 1/26/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.49%, which compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRN shares, versus C:
Simply Better Brands Preliminary 2022 Net Sales Improve ~320% YoY, Announces $5M Private Placement
Simply Better Brands Corp. PKANF SBBC provided an update concerning its business progress in 2022, its outlook for 2023 and a $5 million non-brokered private placement. Preliminary unaudited net sales for 2022 are expected to be between $65.5 and $66.0 million compared to net sales of $15.6 million achieved in 2021.
PACCAR Registers 22% Top-Line Growth In Q4
PACCAR Inc PCAR reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $8.13 billion. Net sales and revenues from Truck, Parts, and Other improved 22.8% to $7.7 billion. Revenues from Financial Services rose 1.1% to $394.8 million. Revenue from U.S. and Canada rose 24% Y/Y to $4.7 billion, and Europe...
Benzinga
Analyst Expectations for WW International's Future
Within the last quarter, WW International WW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for WW International. The company has an average price target of $4.66 with a high of $6.00 and a low of $3.00.
kalkinemedia.com
Cimpress PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Cimpress PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $5.34 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.33 per share. * Revenue fell 0.5% to $845.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $901.00 million. * Cimpress PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $5.34. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cimpress PLC shares had risen by 18.7% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $140 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cimpress PLC is $71.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 25 at 10:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.33 -5.34 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.89 -0.97 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -1.23 -1.17 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.82 -2.75 Missed.
Raymond James Sees Mixed Q4 Earnings Signals For US Restaurant Stocks
Raymond James analyst Brian M. Vaccaro thinks most restaurant stocks have strongly outperformed YTD due to a combination of the broader risk-on trade gaining traction and improved industry demand trends in January following softer trends in December. As has been the case for a few quarters now, the analyst continues...
