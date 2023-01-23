ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets star Porter Jr.’s brother arrested after fatal crash

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
This undated booking photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Coban Porter. Police say Porter, a University of Denver basketball player, smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech when he was arrested following a fatal crash in Denver on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Denver Police Department via AP)

DENVER (AP) — University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets’ star Michael Porter Jr., smelled of alcohol and and had slurred speech when he was arrested following a fatal crash in Denver, police said in a court document released Monday.

Porter ran a red light going about 50 mph (80 kmph) eastbound and hit a vehicle going northbound at an intersection, killing the driver, early Sunday morning near the University of Denver, the probable cause statement said. The passenger was also injured, it said.

When interviewed by police, Porter “displayed bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath” and had a “BudLight” paper wristband on his left wrist, the statement said.

Porter was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and was released from jail Sunday afternoon after his brother paid a $2,000 bond, according to court records. Michael Porter Jr. missed Sunday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver for “personal reasons.”

Court records did not indicate if Porter had an attorney yet.

In a statement, the University of Denver expressed its condolences.

“This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation, and our deepest sympathies are with those involved in the accident, their families, and friends. All the resources of our campus and broader community, including counseling services, are available to any DU community member in need of assistance 24/7,” it said.

Coban Porter, a 6-foot-4 guard, signed with the Denver Pioneers in 2021 after spending the previous season with Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

