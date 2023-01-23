Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Council OKs Edmonds Planning Board nominees, continues emergency Hwy 99-area ordinance
The Edmonds City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to continue the emergency interim ordinance creating a design review process through the city’s Architectural Design Board for certain projects zoned general commercial as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan. The council also approved — after some discussion — Mayor...
Cleanup and construction are underway for this Bellingham waterfront park
City officials crowd-sourced the park’s name, which honors Indigenous people.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council to hold daylong retreat Jan. 27
Edmonds city councilmembers will hold a day-long retreat Friday, Jan. 27 in Edmonds City Hall’s second-floor Brackett Room, starting at 9 a.m. While the event won’t be broadcast remotely, it is open to the public. The retreat is set off with an hour-long discussion of city goals, which...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Port Commission meeting for Jan. 30, 2023
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) A. North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction: Design Updates. A. Approval of Federal Lobbying and Grant Services Contract. VII. INFORMATION. A. Small Public Works Contracts Awarded for 2022. B. Marina Operations 4th Quarter Report & Annual Review...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle City Attorney Files Lawsuit Against Kia And Hyundai To Abate Public Safety Hazard Created By Rise In Theft Of Their Vehicles
Seattle City’s Attorney’s Office – On Monday, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit in federal court against car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for their failure to install anti-theft technology in some vehicles which Davison claims has contributed to an exponential increase of Kia and Hyundai car theft in Seattle and other regions.
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County taxpayers are still on...
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of an interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed "welcome to South Lake Union" banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
Officers recover stolen cars, packages and more from empty building in South Lake Union
Seattle — Seattle police are investigating after finding stolen cars, bikes, and more in an empty building in South Lake Union on Tuesday morning, according to an SPD Blotter post. Officers were patrolling around 4:45 a.m. when they saw a running car parked in a building that is under...
Bellingham discusses these tougher limits on rent price hikes
New ordinance will take about a month to draft, officials said.
Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat
The Edmonds-Kingston route returned to a two-boat service as a trial on Jan. 1. Days before the service restoration plan was to become permanent, crew members aboard the MV Puyallup ferry noticed an unusual vibration while sailing. Washington State Ferry spokesperson Justin Fujioka told KIRO Newsradio the issue was a...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
myedmondsnews.com
Sean Hanchett: Public memorial set for Feb. 5 at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Sean Hanchett, 32, from Edmonds, sadly passed away in the Snohomish County Jail of an undetermined cause on December 11th 2022. Sean was born to Mike and Peggy Hanchett in 1990. He attended Edmonds-Woodway High School where he excelled as a pitcher on the baseball team. Sean was known for his big heart, love of animals, and was always lending a helping hand. One of his favorite places to visit was Canon Beach, OR, where he spent several summers vacationing with family. His absence will be truly missed. Sean is survived by his mother and stepfather, Peggy and Ron Krause; his brother, Matt Hanchett; and his nephews, Miles and Colton Hanchett. A public memorial will be held at Edmonds Waterfront Center on February 5th from 11am to 2pm.
PLANetizen
Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold
Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
q13fox.com
Shelter-in-place orders issued for some Puyallup residents
A suspect barricaded inside an apartment fired multiple shots at law enforcement. Two were hit and have minor injuries, and neighbors are asked to shelter in place in their apartments.
Officials Struggling to Find Space to Store Bodies From Overdose Deaths in Western Washington
The latest drug epidemic in King County has worsened to a point that the county is struggling to store bodies. The county this year has had 41 confirmed deaths by drug overdose through Jan. 18. Last year saw a record-shattering 1,019 deaths by overdose. That is a 43% increase over the county's previous high of 709 cases in 2021.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds K9 Hobbs to retire after decade of police service
After nearly 10 years of service, the Edmonds Police Department’s K9 Hobbs will retire on Jan. 26. Hobbs has partnered with Sgt. Jason Robinson since 2013, and together they have served the city and region with more than 500 deployments, the Edmonds Police Department said in a news release announcing Hobbs’ departure. Hobbs has apprehended approximately 166 suspects and located 113 items of evidence during his tenure.
Narcity
You Can Take A Stunning Train From Vancouver To Portland & It's Cheaper Than Flying (PHOTOS)
Travelling by train is an easy way to add a little whimsy to your B.C. getaways — and Amtrak's taking that experience to the next level with a new fleet of fancy trains. You may already be familiar with Amtrak Cascades' 18-stop Pacific Northwest itinerary, which includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and more.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Pure Barre
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Linda Jones, president/CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce ,celebrated the opening of Pure Barre with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Those in the photo include owners Danaia Stuck and Mitch Brown, Studio Manager Meghan Snider, employees Lianna, Nick, Nidia, Ariel, Amanda, Erin and Kylie and founding member Melissa. The studio is located at 19723 Highway 99, Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
