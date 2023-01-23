ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds City Council to hold daylong retreat Jan. 27

Edmonds city councilmembers will hold a day-long retreat Friday, Jan. 27 in Edmonds City Hall’s second-floor Brackett Room, starting at 9 a.m. While the event won’t be broadcast remotely, it is open to the public. The retreat is set off with an hour-long discussion of city goals, which...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Port Commission meeting for Jan. 30, 2023

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) A. North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction: Design Updates. A. Approval of Federal Lobbying and Grant Services Contract. VII. INFORMATION. A. Small Public Works Contracts Awarded for 2022. B. Marina Operations 4th Quarter Report & Annual Review...
EDMONDS, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle City Attorney Files Lawsuit Against Kia And Hyundai To Abate Public Safety Hazard Created By Rise In Theft Of Their Vehicles

Seattle City’s Attorney’s Office – On Monday, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit in federal court against car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for their failure to install anti-theft technology in some vehicles which Davison claims has contributed to an exponential increase of Kia and Hyundai car theft in Seattle and other regions.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat

The Edmonds-Kingston route returned to a two-boat service as a trial on Jan. 1. Days before the service restoration plan was to become permanent, crew members aboard the MV Puyallup ferry noticed an unusual vibration while sailing. Washington State Ferry spokesperson Justin Fujioka told KIRO Newsradio the issue was a...
KINGSTON, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sean Hanchett: Public memorial set for Feb. 5 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Sean Hanchett, 32, from Edmonds, sadly passed away in the Snohomish County Jail of an undetermined cause on December 11th 2022. Sean was born to Mike and Peggy Hanchett in 1990. He attended Edmonds-Woodway High School where he excelled as a pitcher on the baseball team. Sean was known for his big heart, love of animals, and was always lending a helping hand. One of his favorite places to visit was Canon Beach, OR, where he spent several summers vacationing with family. His absence will be truly missed. Sean is survived by his mother and stepfather, Peggy and Ron Krause; his brother, Matt Hanchett; and his nephews, Miles and Colton Hanchett. A public memorial will be held at Edmonds Waterfront Center on February 5th from 11am to 2pm.
EDMONDS, WA
PLANetizen

Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold

Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds K9 Hobbs to retire after decade of police service

After nearly 10 years of service, the Edmonds Police Department’s K9 Hobbs will retire on Jan. 26. Hobbs has partnered with Sgt. Jason Robinson since 2013, and together they have served the city and region with more than 500 deployments, the Edmonds Police Department said in a news release announcing Hobbs’ departure. Hobbs has apprehended approximately 166 suspects and located 113 items of evidence during his tenure.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Pure Barre

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Linda Jones, president/CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce ,celebrated the opening of Pure Barre with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Those in the photo include owners Danaia Stuck and Mitch Brown, Studio Manager Meghan Snider, employees Lianna, Nick, Nidia, Ariel, Amanda, Erin and Kylie and founding member Melissa. The studio is located at 19723 Highway 99, Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy