Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
5 Fun Things to Do with Kids in AtlantaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Related
GRAPHIC: Cell phone video shows inmate being stabbed by a group of others inside Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Graphic video captures a gruesome jail house attack on a detainee in the Clayton County Jail. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. at the jail where she spoke with the victim’s mother who said the jail should have prevented this from happening.
5 inmates record stabbing of inmate at Clayton County Jail, victim’s mother says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has an exclusive video showing a violent attack inside the Clayton County Jail. The victim’s mother told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that five inmates stabbed her 21-year-old son 23 times on December 31. “He had stabbings to his ear,...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
Woman shot during argument with a stranger in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a domestic shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they were called out to 2909 Campbellton Road SW about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got to the scene, they found a 27-year-old woman who had...
fox5atlanta.com
Argument inside SE Atlanta hair studio ends in deadly shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a southeast Atlanta hair studio on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 6:40 p.m. to In The Mixx Hair Studio located on the corner of Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive. Atlanta Police say officers found a man suffering from a gunshot...
Mother remains hopeful with son on life support after South Fulton shooting
A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the head at a troubled South Fulton condominium complex last week, his family said.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County deputies release more details on Deep South Road double homicide
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Coweta County say a second person injured in a shooting that took place in Senoia on Jan. 17 has died. The now double homicide on Deep South Road has prompted a call for the public’s help in solving the case. Investigators released the...
Man found shot to death at SE Atlanta hair salon
A man was found fatally shot Wednesday evening at a hair salon in southeast Atlanta, police said....
KSU student says 2 men hurling racial slurs broke his nose, ripped out dreadlocks during attack
KENNESAW — A college student said two men viciously attacked him, calling him racist names, breaking his nose and ripping out his dreadlocks at an off-campus apartment complex. He’s now urging police to find his attackers and lock them up. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fox5atlanta.com
Photos released of persons of interest in Target, Walmart arson
The Atlanta Fire Department and the mayor's office released three photographs. They say there are two persons of interest in connection with a series of arsons at retail stores in Atlanta.
One person dead after argument inside southeast Atlanta hair salon
ATLANTA — Officers told Channel 2 Action News one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta. Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Questions surround DeKalb County DA’s recusal in officer-involved shooting at future police training facility
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston is stepping back from the case of an officer involved shooting (OIS) at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center protesters refer to as "Cop City". The shooting on January 18th killed protester, 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez...
fox5atlanta.com
Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
Good Samaritans try to rush Atlanta shooting victim to hospital, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are looking into a shooting after a person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting call came in around 1 p.m. Police arrived at 187 Moury Avenue by Bluestone Coffeehouse and the Villages at Carver apartment complex when they learned the victim was on their way to the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police say best way to avoid getting shot during car theft is to walk away
ATLANTA - It might be an instinct for some witnessing a thief break into their car to confront the individual, but an Atlanta police commander says that is definitely not the way to go. In a public meeting, this top cop gave frank advice on how to avoid getting shot in the city of Atlanta, should you encounter a burglar.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators release more details on victims in Coweta County double homicide
Investigators are asking for the public's helping in solving the case of a double homicide that took place on Deep South Road in Coweta County. The identities of both victims have been released.
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
Rapper Young Dro, South Fulton leaders discuss gun violence after shooting leaves teen in ICU
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Investigators with South Fulton Police say they have identified a few persons of interest in the shooting that left a 17-year-old boy in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital and increased patrols in the apartment complex where the shooting took place last Wednesday. The investigation continues...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman wrongfully jailed for 5 months speaks with FOX 5
ATLANTA - A local woman says the mental stress was even worse than the physical toll of being locked up for something she did not do. Juzema Goldring was behind bars for five months before she was allowed to go free. The Atlanta police incident began with the young woman...
Comments / 5