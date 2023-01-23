ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Argument inside SE Atlanta hair studio ends in deadly shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a southeast Atlanta hair studio on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 6:40 p.m. to In The Mixx Hair Studio located on the corner of Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive. Atlanta Police say officers found a man suffering from a gunshot...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Good Samaritans try to rush Atlanta shooting victim to hospital, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are looking into a shooting after a person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting call came in around 1 p.m. Police arrived at 187 Moury Avenue by Bluestone Coffeehouse and the Villages at Carver apartment complex when they learned the victim was on their way to the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman wrongfully jailed for 5 months speaks with FOX 5

ATLANTA - A local woman says the mental stress was even worse than the physical toll of being locked up for something she did not do. Juzema Goldring was behind bars for five months before she was allowed to go free. The Atlanta police incident began with the young woman...
ATLANTA, GA

