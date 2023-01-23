ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper County, VA

DC News Now

86-year-old woman who died in Virginia fire after Christmas identified

MANTUA, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators determined that the fire that killed an 86-year-old woman the day after Christmas was accidental. The fire destroyed a home on Goodview Court on the evening of December 26. Officials said that it started on a natural Christmas tree and “involved the incandescent ornament lighting.” 86-year-old Christa Mensh […]
MANTUA, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper woman dies in Thursday crash

A 26-year-old Culpeper woman died Thursday after her car collided with a tree along Route 685, Virginia State Police said in a press release Monday. VSP is investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash, which occurred at 10:15 a.m. along Auburn Road just east of Landon’s Lane. A 2002 Pontiac Grand...
CULPEPER, VA
cbs19news

Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Tanker truck carrying sewage overturns in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A tanker truck carrying sewage overturned Thursday morning in Virginia. The crash happened at the Springfield Interchange near I-395 in Springfield. The crash is off of the roadway and no leaks have been reported. Drivers can expect delays in the area. No injuries have been reported.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
theriver953.com

Fortsmouth Fire Chief passes away

Warren County Fire and Rescue announced the sudden passing of Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Larry Homer Cross. Communities and fire companies across the region expressed their sympathy for the loss. Members of the Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department found Cross unresponsive Jan. 23 at the fire station. Even after...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash

State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
FAIRFAX, VA
WHSV

Barricade situation in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies are on scene of a barricade situation in Port Republic. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV they got a call about a domestic situation on Ore Bank Road. He said there is one person inside of a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police chase in Frederick County results in multiple charges

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Winchester is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase through Frederick County last week. According to the Virginia State Police, 44-year-old John P. Scaperotto has been charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug, eluding law enforcement, assault on law enforcement, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, fictitious vehicle registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, and littering.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting that injured juvenile

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to police, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Garrett Street and Sixth Street SE. A juvenile male was hurt but is in stable condition. At this time,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Daily Voice

House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Woodbridge man arrested after stabbing incident in West End

A 28-year-old Woodbridge man is being held without bond for allegedly cutting a man with a knife in the West End on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. The incident occurred just after midnight in the 1400 block of N. Beauregard Street, near the William Ramsay Recreation Center. The 45-year-old victim was cut with a sharp object and treated at the scene, police told ALXnow.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

