13-vehicle crash on I-95 causes road block, significant delays in Spotsylvania County
A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound is causing significant delays for drivers in Spotsylvania County.
I-95 North in Spotsylvania shut down by crash, detour underway
Drivers take note: All lanes of I-95 North in Spotsylvania County remain closed due to a multi-vehicle accident. The crash occurred at the 117.4 mile marker, which is near Exit 118, Thornburg.
86-year-old woman who died in Virginia fire after Christmas identified
MANTUA, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators determined that the fire that killed an 86-year-old woman the day after Christmas was accidental. The fire destroyed a home on Goodview Court on the evening of December 26. Officials said that it started on a natural Christmas tree and “involved the incandescent ornament lighting.” 86-year-old Christa Mensh […]
Inside Nova
Culpeper woman dies in Thursday crash
A 26-year-old Culpeper woman died Thursday after her car collided with a tree along Route 685, Virginia State Police said in a press release Monday. VSP is investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash, which occurred at 10:15 a.m. along Auburn Road just east of Landon’s Lane. A 2002 Pontiac Grand...
cbs19news
Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
fox5dc.com
Tanker truck carrying sewage overturns in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A tanker truck carrying sewage overturned Thursday morning in Virginia. The crash happened at the Springfield Interchange near I-395 in Springfield. The crash is off of the roadway and no leaks have been reported. Drivers can expect delays in the area. No injuries have been reported.
Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police
Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County …
theriver953.com
Fortsmouth Fire Chief passes away
Warren County Fire and Rescue announced the sudden passing of Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Larry Homer Cross. Communities and fire companies across the region expressed their sympathy for the loss. Members of the Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department found Cross unresponsive Jan. 23 at the fire station. Even after...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County
A woman is dead after police say she crashed her car northeast of the town of Culpeper.
Police: Car was traveling over 100 MPH before crash that killed 2 juveniles in Fairfax
After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car's airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.
WJLA
Va. troopers search for driver involved in I-95 pursuit, crash in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are searching for the driver involved in a pursuit in Prince William County early Tuesday morning, according to the agency. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on a 2021 Kia Soul that was...
Inside Nova
State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash
State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
NBC Washington
Driver Going 100 MPH in Fairfax Station Crash That Killed 2 Teens: Police
A Lexus was speeding at 100 mph and went airborne in Fairfax Station, Virginia, earlier this month before crashing, killing the teenage driver and a 16-year-old passenger, police said. Another teen girl injured in the crash remains hospitalized. In addition to the high speeds, detectives said in an update Tuesday...
WHSV
Barricade situation in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies are on scene of a barricade situation in Port Republic. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV they got a call about a domestic situation on Ore Bank Road. He said there is one person inside of a...
cbs19news
Police chase in Frederick County results in multiple charges
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Winchester is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase through Frederick County last week. According to the Virginia State Police, 44-year-old John P. Scaperotto has been charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug, eluding law enforcement, assault on law enforcement, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, fictitious vehicle registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, and littering.
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that injured juvenile
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to police, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Garrett Street and Sixth Street SE. A juvenile male was hurt but is in stable condition. At this time,...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:. For northbound Route...
NBC Washington
Suspect Identified in Carjacking, Pursuit That Ended in Fairfax: Authorities
Fairfax County police on Tuesday identified the suspect wanted in a carjacking case that led to a police pursuit in Northern Virginia. Maryland resident Teon De'Markus, 28, is being held without bond on several charges, including carjacking, two counts of hit-and-run and possession of a firearm by a felon, among others.
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
alxnow.com
Woodbridge man arrested after stabbing incident in West End
A 28-year-old Woodbridge man is being held without bond for allegedly cutting a man with a knife in the West End on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. The incident occurred just after midnight in the 1400 block of N. Beauregard Street, near the William Ramsay Recreation Center. The 45-year-old victim was cut with a sharp object and treated at the scene, police told ALXnow.
