Ironton Tribune
Three busted for meth in Coal Grove
COAL GROVE – Three people were arrested in Coal Grove on Thursday morning on drug charges after officers found methamphetamine and Fentanyl in their car. The Coal Grove Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle. Upon contact with the occupants the officers discovered that a male...
Two arrested after drug bust in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl. According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation. While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants. K-9 Deputy […]
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Looking for Louisa Man Wanted for Assault
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police are looking for 52 year old Clayton Murphy of Louisa. Murphy is wanted for assault. He’s described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and having blue eyes. Although...
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA POLICE ARREST MAN, 68, FOR DUI AFTER WRECK
On January 23, 2023 the Louisa Police along with the Louisa Fire Department and Patriot Ambulance were dispatched to the area of TRMC Urgent Care in reference to a single vehicle collision. Upon arrival Sgt. Steven Wilburn and Officer Shelby Taylor contacted the driver, William D. Willis 68 of Louisa...
West Virginia man arrested for attempting to break into a car
KANAWHA, WV (WOWK)– A Dupont City man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to break into and steal a car. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call that a suspect was attempting to break into a vehicle around 2:47 a.m. on Monday. After arriving at the 1600 block of W. Dupont […]
WSAZ
Woman accused of theft at Walmart surrenders
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman turned herself in Tuesday at the Cabell County Courthouse in connection with a theft from Walmart in Barboursville, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Courtenay Sturgill, who’s from Olive Hill, Kentucky, was arraigned and released on $500 bond.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Jailer Arrested and Charged with Assault Following Incident at Floyd County Jail
Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley announced that Aaron Rounds, deputy jailer for Floyd County Jail, has been charged with assault and official misconduct following his arrest. According to an arrest warrant, Rounds struck an inmate several times on Friday, January 13th, with his fist and a weapon.This incident occurred while...
Police seek theft suspect in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect is accused in a “retail theft” where he allegedly stole over $1,500 in tools. Police say the suspect is also wanted in an incident from Saturday, Jan. 21 where he allegedly […]
Kentucky man to serve 10-year prison sentence in West Virginia for gun crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Kentucky man was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for having three firearms while being a felon. According to court documents, on May 19, 2022, Trevor Dean Williams, 36, of Ashland, Kentucky, was at his Huntington home when officers responded after a home alarm system alerted 911. Authorities […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
WKYT 27
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. State troopers worked a scene on Bloomington Road, between U.S. 46 and Beaver Pond Road, Tuesday night. The area was closed off for hours. KSP says they are still working to determine the cause of death of...
WSAZ
Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged. Two people, Andrea Burnette and...
Ironton Tribune
Man charged with murder in fight death
A man involved in a fight at an adult group home that left a man dead has been charged with murder. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.
Man accused of Cabell County, West Virginia double murder pleads not guilty
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of a double murder in the Guyandotte area pleaded not guilty in Cabell County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Marcellas Mitchell, of Garden City, Michigan, is accused of the murders of Andrew Burnette and Terrance Holmes, who were gunned down on 5th Ave. in Guyandotte in May of 2021. Another […]
West Virginia man to serve up to 17 years for strangulation, hitting deputy’s cruiser
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County man was sentenced on Tuesday on several charges stemming from a 2020 pursuit. Michael Oakes, of Cross Lanes, will serve up to 17 years in prison for strangulation, fleeing while DUI, and fleeing the scene. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Metro 911 received a call regarding a disturbance in […]
Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
Driver hits 2 parked cars, flips own vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A car flipped onto its side in Huntington on Wednesday morning. Huntington Police believe the driver was going too fast for the wet road conditions when their vehicle hit two parked cars and then flipped along the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. The driver was able to get out, and there were no […]
3-vehicle crash causes fluid spill in downtown Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (4:25 P.M. Jan. 24, 2023) – Crews on scene say two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. According to those on scene, the fluid spill was caused by one of the three vehicles leaking gas after the crash. Crews are waiting on AEP to arrive to cut […]
Vehicle slams into Fat Patty’s, catches fire in Barboursville, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7 p.m. Jan. 24, 2023) – A driver was uninjured after her car crashed into the Fat Patty’s in Barboursville, then caught fire. According to crews on scene, the woman said she started to smell smoke while driving along Route 60 and pulled into the Fat Patty’s parking lot, but realized she had no […]
WSAZ
Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the...
