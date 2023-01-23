ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Ironton Tribune

Three busted for meth in Coal Grove

COAL GROVE – Three people were arrested in Coal Grove on Thursday morning on drug charges after officers found methamphetamine and Fentanyl in their car. The Coal Grove Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle. Upon contact with the occupants the officers discovered that a male...
COAL GROVE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two arrested after drug bust in Prestonsburg, Kentucky

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl. According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation. While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants. K-9 Deputy […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Looking for Louisa Man Wanted for Assault

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police are looking for 52 year old Clayton Murphy of Louisa. Murphy is wanted for assault. He’s described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and having blue eyes. Although...
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA POLICE ARREST MAN, 68, FOR DUI AFTER WRECK

On January 23, 2023 the Louisa Police along with the Louisa Fire Department and Patriot Ambulance were dispatched to the area of TRMC Urgent Care in reference to a single vehicle collision. Upon arrival Sgt. Steven Wilburn and Officer Shelby Taylor contacted the driver, William D. Willis 68 of Louisa...
LOUISA, KY
WSAZ

Woman accused of theft at Walmart surrenders

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman turned herself in Tuesday at the Cabell County Courthouse in connection with a theft from Walmart in Barboursville, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Courtenay Sturgill, who’s from Olive Hill, Kentucky, was arraigned and released on $500 bond.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek theft suspect in Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect is accused in a “retail theft” where he allegedly stole over $1,500 in tools. Police say the suspect is also wanted in an incident from Saturday, Jan. 21 where he allegedly […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Death investigation underway in Magoffin County

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. State troopers worked a scene on Bloomington Road, between U.S. 46 and Beaver Pond Road, Tuesday night. The area was closed off for hours. KSP says they are still working to determine the cause of death of...
WSAZ

Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged. Two people, Andrea Burnette and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Man charged with murder in fight death

A man involved in a fight at an adult group home that left a man dead has been charged with murder. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV

