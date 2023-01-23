ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

West Virginia rides stellar bench play to 76-61 win at Texas Tech

(Bob Huggins postgame press conference) West Virginia got a major lift from its bench Wednesday against Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena. As a result, the Mountaineers’ 12-game road losing streak in Big 12 play is no more. After falling behind by 10 less than 7 minutes into the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Struggling squads meet when Mountaineers take on Texas Tech

West Virginia nor Texas Tech expected last place in the Big 12 to be on the line when the two teams battle at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside United Supermarkets Arena. Yet that’ll be the case when the Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) look to keep the Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) winless within conference play in a contest that’ll air ESPNU.
LUBBOCK, TX
Metro News

3 Guys Before The Game – Texas Recap – Texas Tech Preview (Episode 436)

The Mountaineer basketball team has 12 games to play in the regular season. However, this week’s two games may go a very long way in determining this squad’s fate. WVU plays at Texas Tech on Wednesday and hosts No. 15 Auburn on Saturday. The results of those games will either give the Mountaineers hope or leave them hopeless.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

MEC This Week – Episode 19

This past weekend in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) had just about everything you could have asked for in both men’s and women’s hoops. A few memorable moments last weekend included Wheeling University picking up the upset victory over West Liberty by hanging 114 points, the University of Charleston holding off West Virginia State, and the Notre Dame College (OH) women’s team staying at arm’s length.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Class AAA basketball midseason update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at some of the top contenders in Class AAA basketball as teams hit the midway point of the regular season. (Note: The segment was recorded Monday, January 23, references to team records reflect that)
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. Officers raided the home last Thursday in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Fairmont woman sentenced in death of toddler

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman was sentenced to 5 to 35 years in prison Wednesday in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy. Ashlee Allen, 28, left the child in the care of Walter Richardson, 34, in 2021, who Allen knew abused the boy in the past.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Barbour County man charged with kidnapping

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Barbour County man is charged with kidnapping after police say he held a woman against her will earlier this week. Sammy Martz was arrested after a 911 call in the area of the Anglin Run area of Philippi. Investigators charge he held a woman against her will and tortured her over a four to five hour period.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Disturbance call leads to drug, guns discovery in Barbour County

PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Barbour County disturbance call ended with one arrest and the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons Sunday. Deputies responded Sunday to the home on Route 20 and were told weapons were involved. At the scene, deputies made contact with James Golden, 60. Authorities said Golden...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

