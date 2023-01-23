Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
West Virginia rides stellar bench play to 76-61 win at Texas Tech
(Bob Huggins postgame press conference) West Virginia got a major lift from its bench Wednesday against Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena. As a result, the Mountaineers’ 12-game road losing streak in Big 12 play is no more. After falling behind by 10 less than 7 minutes into the...
Struggling squads meet when Mountaineers take on Texas Tech
West Virginia nor Texas Tech expected last place in the Big 12 to be on the line when the two teams battle at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside United Supermarkets Arena. Yet that’ll be the case when the Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) look to keep the Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) winless within conference play in a contest that’ll air ESPNU.
3 Guys Before The Game – Texas Recap – Texas Tech Preview (Episode 436)
The Mountaineer basketball team has 12 games to play in the regular season. However, this week’s two games may go a very long way in determining this squad’s fate. WVU plays at Texas Tech on Wednesday and hosts No. 15 Auburn on Saturday. The results of those games will either give the Mountaineers hope or leave them hopeless.
MEC This Week – Episode 19
This past weekend in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) had just about everything you could have asked for in both men’s and women’s hoops. A few memorable moments last weekend included Wheeling University picking up the upset victory over West Liberty by hanging 114 points, the University of Charleston holding off West Virginia State, and the Notre Dame College (OH) women’s team staying at arm’s length.
Class AAA basketball midseason update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at some of the top contenders in Class AAA basketball as teams hit the midway point of the regular season. (Note: The segment was recorded Monday, January 23, references to team records reflect that)
East Fairmont improves to 11-1 with 47-46 win over Bridgeport
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from East Fairmont’s 47-46 win over Bridgeport. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Long talked about water project will move ahead in Barbour County
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Officials with the city of Philippi say funding has been secured to complete a project to create a secondary water source for the city and more than 80 percent of Barbour County. City Manager Jeremy Drennen said the city was recently approved for a $10 Million...
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. Officers raided the home last Thursday in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with...
Fairmont woman sentenced in death of toddler
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman was sentenced to 5 to 35 years in prison Wednesday in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy. Ashlee Allen, 28, left the child in the care of Walter Richardson, 34, in 2021, who Allen knew abused the boy in the past.
Barbour County man charged with kidnapping
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Barbour County man is charged with kidnapping after police say he held a woman against her will earlier this week. Sammy Martz was arrested after a 911 call in the area of the Anglin Run area of Philippi. Investigators charge he held a woman against her will and tortured her over a four to five hour period.
The Jim Justice Traveling Tax Cut Show is Coming to a City Near You
The Jim Justice Road Show is back. The Governor will be traveling across the state starting today pushing his proposed 50 percent reduction in the state personal income tax rates. The first stop is in Parkersburg today, followed by Beckley on Thursday and Wheeling on Friday. The plan passed the...
Disturbance call leads to drug, guns discovery in Barbour County
PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Barbour County disturbance call ended with one arrest and the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons Sunday. Deputies responded Sunday to the home on Route 20 and were told weapons were involved. At the scene, deputies made contact with James Golden, 60. Authorities said Golden...
Lewis County mother to appear in court for ‘bloody mess’ of infant daughter’s stabbing death
WESTON, W.Va. — A Lewis County woman charged with killing her three-month-old daughter will be in court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. Krista Brunecz, 31, will appear before a Lewis County magistrate at 12 p.m. She was arrested and charged Friday with the death of a child by a parent by child abuse.
