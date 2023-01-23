Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Comments on Her WWE Firing, Needing to Watch Out for Herself
– The New York Post spoke to former WWE Superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, who discussed her release from WWE that took place last month. Rose spoke at length about her release from the company and being caught off guard by her title loss. Below are some highlights:
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Surprise Entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed
Nia Jax, the former RAW Women’s Champion, may be returning to WWE soon. According to a new report from PWInsider, many people within WWE expect Jax to make a surprise in-ring return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance had not...
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX
The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw XXX Review 1.23.23
Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s Raw XXX as the company celebrates thirty years on the air. As usual with the big Raw milestone episodes, we’ll be seeing a bunch of legends for special appearances. In addition, there are two title matches and a cage match so the card is stacked. If that isn’t enough, it’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble so let’s get to it.
PWMania
New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week
In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Not Likely For The Royal Rumble
Royal Rumble weekend is almost here and the stars of WWE will be fighting for the chance to main event WrestleMania. So far there are plenty of open spots in the Royal Rumble matches, but it seems that a former SmackDown Women’s Champion is unlikely to make an appearance at the event.
ComicBook
Triple H Believes WWE Raw Star Has "It"
Before Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over main roster creative responsibilities, Vince McMahon had seemingly found his next face of the company. McMahon began appearing in an on-screen capacity to mentor Austin Theory, the NXT upstart that was drafted to Monday Night Raw in Fall 2021. With the boss in his corner, Theory was gifted title shots, a Royal Rumble spot, and a prominent position on weekly episodes on television. Theory's stock peaked this past summer when he was given a late entry into the men's Money in the Bank match, which he went on to win.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars And Others React To Jay Briscoe Tribute On AEW Dynamite
AEW aired a tribute video to celebrate the life of the late Jay Briscoe on the 1/25 "AEW Dynamite" in Lexington, Kentucky. The video included highlights of The Briscoes' illustrious AEW career, shots of their parents appearing on ROH programming, a heartfelt video of Jay's daughter talking about why she loves her father, and several other shots of The Briscoe family spending time together in the holidays. The tribute concluded with Jey's post-match promo from Final Battle on December 10, where he and his brother defeated FTR in a memorable Dog Collar Match.
411mania.com
Triple H, Bobby Lashley and More Discuss Austin Theory’s Rise in WWE
ESPN has a new article about the rise of Austin Theory in WWE with quotes from Triple H, Bobby Lashley and more. Triple H in particular said that Theory had the potential to be one of the biggest stars in wrestling. Here are highlights:. Lashley on Theory’s drive: “He’s a...
411mania.com
WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
