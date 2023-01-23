Before Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over main roster creative responsibilities, Vince McMahon had seemingly found his next face of the company. McMahon began appearing in an on-screen capacity to mentor Austin Theory, the NXT upstart that was drafted to Monday Night Raw in Fall 2021. With the boss in his corner, Theory was gifted title shots, a Royal Rumble spot, and a prominent position on weekly episodes on television. Theory's stock peaked this past summer when he was given a late entry into the men's Money in the Bank match, which he went on to win.

