Affidavit details man allegedly injured Laredo police officer and crashed into a unit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are new details into what led up to a man allegedly hurting a Laredo police officer with a car on Sunday, January 22. KGNS has obtained the affidavit into the case of 36-year-old Fernando Alfredo Mora. Mora is now behind bars and charged with aggravated assault with a vehicle and an accident involving damages. According to the affidavit, Mora is accused of intentionally and knowingly threatening an officer.
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is responding to a disturbance in central Laredo. Multiple Laredo Police units are responding to a home at the 500 block of Reynolds. This is an active scene, and they are advising residents to stay clear of the area. At least one...
Laredo police looking for another person connected to theft case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department (LPD) is looking for a second person connected to a theft case. The department is actively looking for 28-year-old Crystal Lizette Regalado. She’s been identified as the second suspect in the theft of two Apple Watches from the Best Buy store on San Dario Avenue.
Authorites remove Mexican fugitive wanted for attempted femicide, rape

SAN ANTONIO, Tx (KGNS) - A man wanted in Mexico for attempted femicide, and rape has been turned over to Mexican authorities. Last week, Enforcement and Removal Operations Officers transported Carlos Mario Zacarias-Jimenez, 39, from the South Texas ICE processing center in Pearsall to a port of entry in Laredo.
Student detained following lockdown at Nixon High School

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A student is in custody following a lockdown at Nixon High School. According to the Laredo Police Department, a lockdown and search was conducted by LISD for precautionary measures regarding a possible threat at the campus. LISD contacted the Laredo Police Department for assistance which led...
A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a month since a man was shot and killed outside a Laredo nightclub. Now police are turning to the public for help in catching the person they believe is responsible for the crime. In December 2022, 32-year-old Daniel Arroyo was found dead outside...
Laredo police launch campaign after series of vandalism at city parks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It may only be four weeks into the new year, but the Laredo Police Department said it has already seen six parks get vandalized. In an effort to call attention to the issue, LPD is launching a campaign called “See Something, Say Something.” The campaign is encouraging everyone to report any act of vandalism they might witness.
Webb County Sheriff’s Office receives funding for ballistic shields

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be getting some very helpful equipment thanks to a grant from the governor’s office. Almost $286,000 will be going towards 52 ballistic shields that can withstand high-caliber gunfire. Sheriff Martin Cuellar said this will be vital in case his deputies face heavily armed suspects while out on the field. ”These ballistic shields are very important in police work because when there’s a situation: an active shooter at a school, an active shooter at a restaurant, or anywhere; you need that extra protection. The shooter may give up because he sees those shields because he can’t do anything to hurt us because of the shields,” said Sheriff Cuellar.
15 car accidents reported across Laredo due to slick roads

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - 15 car accidents took place all across Laredo on Tuesday, January 24. One of the incidents happened along the northbound lane of I-35 near Baltimore Street shortly before 10 a.m. Reports say three people were injured and one of them was taken on a stretcher. Two...
Webb County Fire Department requests funding

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Fire Department is looking to get funding to buy and replace equipment. The commissioners’ court supported this request and decided to petition the federal government for $300,000. For this, the county must provide 10% of the amount while awaiting a response from the federal government.
A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman ends up in a dangerous situation in central Laredo. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, shortly after 8:00 o’clock in the evening, a car landed in a ditch next to the frontage road of I-35 heading north, right in front of Olive Garden. In...
Municipal court to hold off-site court proceedings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you have pending warrants or payments you still need to take care of at the Laredo Municipal Court, the judges will be offering a court off-site to the community. On Friday, January 27, at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library in south Laredo, court proceedings...
‘Colossal Waste of Money’: Texas Nears $1 Billion in Border Wall Contracts

The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans. Last week, the Texas Facilities Commission approved its fifth construction contract for the project, worth $137 million, to erect nearly 7 miles of steel-bollard fencing along the border in Webb and Zapata counties. That’s on top of the over 9 miles that the state contracted to build in Webb earlier this month.
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Apple Watches from electronics store

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman who is wanted for allegedly stealing electronic watches from a retail store. The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Erica Janet Regalado, 40 who is wanted for theft of property. The incident happened...
Egg smuggling soars as shortage grows

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The nationwide egg shortage that has led to empty store shelves in some stores and sky-high prices is growing and many people are getting creative to find solutions. The shortage of eggs, partly caused by the avian flu, has wiped out millions of egg-laying hens. U.S....
Laredo and Webb County to invest millions to restore Zacate Creek

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Eight million dollars in funds will be going towards the restoration of Zacate Creek. The City of Laredo and Webb County will each be giving two million to be matched with four million from the federal government by way of a grant from the National Park Service as part of a larger Binational River Conservation Project.
