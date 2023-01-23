Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student detained following lockdown at Nixon High School
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A student is in custody following a lockdown at Nixon High School. According to the Laredo Police Department, a lockdown and search was conducted by LISD for precautionary measures regarding a possible threat at the campus. LISD contacted the Laredo Police Department for assistance which led...
Authorites remove Mexican fugitive wanted for attempted femicide, rape
SAN ANTONIO, Tx (KGNS) - A man wanted in Mexico for attempted femicide, and rape has been turned over to Mexican authorities. Last week, Enforcement and Removal Operations Officers transported Carlos Mario Zacarias-Jimenez, 39, from the South Texas ICE processing center in Pearsall to a port of entry in Laredo.
Affidavit details man allegedly injured Laredo police officer and crashed into a unit
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are new details into what led up to a man allegedly hurting a Laredo police officer with a car on Sunday, January 22. KGNS has obtained the affidavit into the case of 36-year-old Fernando Alfredo Mora. Mora is now behind bars and charged with aggravated assault with a vehicle and an accident involving damages. According to the affidavit, Mora is accused of intentionally and knowingly threatening an officer.
Laredo police looking for another person connected to theft case
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department (LPD) is looking for a second person connected to a theft case. The department is actively looking for 28-year-old Crystal Lizette Regalado. She’s been identified as the second suspect in the theft of two Apple Watches from the Best Buy store on San Dario Avenue.
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is responding to a disturbance in central Laredo. Multiple Laredo Police units are responding to a home at the 500 block of Reynolds. This is an active scene, and they are advising residents to stay clear of the area. At least one...
A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a month since a man was shot and killed outside a Laredo nightclub. Now police are turning to the public for help in catching the person they believe is responsible for the crime. In December 2022, 32-year-old Daniel Arroyo was found dead outside...
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after sending officers on a chase across Laredo Sunday night and allegedly assaulting an officer in the process. Laredo Police arrested 36-year-old Fernando Mora and charged him with aggravated assault with a vehicle, and accident involving damages. The incident happened...
LPD reminds public to remain vigilant amid plague of nationwide shootings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the past four days, there have been eight mass shooting across the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, in the first few weeks of 2023, at least 73 people have been killed in 40 mass shootings across the country compared to 27 at this point last year.
Laredo police launch campaign after series of vandalism at city parks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It may only be four weeks into the new year, but the Laredo Police Department said it has already seen six parks get vandalized. In an effort to call attention to the issue, LPD is launching a campaign called “See Something, Say Something.” The campaign is encouraging everyone to report any act of vandalism they might witness.
Webb County Sheriff’s Office receives funding for ballistic shields
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be getting some very helpful equipment thanks to a grant from the governor’s office. Almost $286,000 will be going towards 52 ballistic shields that can withstand high-caliber gunfire. Sheriff Martin Cuellar said this will be vital in case his deputies face heavily armed suspects while out on the field. ”These ballistic shields are very important in police work because when there’s a situation: an active shooter at a school, an active shooter at a restaurant, or anywhere; you need that extra protection. The shooter may give up because he sees those shields because he can’t do anything to hurt us because of the shields,” said Sheriff Cuellar.
District Two lawsuit: Witnesses explain why they did not show up to testify
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Threats of a hefty fine or even jail time seemed to have done the trick for at least five of the six witnesses in the lawsuit between Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos Rodriguez. The individuals involved appeared before a judge to explain why they did not...
Webb County Fire Department requests funding
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Fire Department is looking to get funding to buy and replace equipment. The commissioners’ court supported this request and decided to petition the federal government for $300,000. For this, the county must provide 10% of the amount while awaiting a response from the federal government.
City of Laredo addresses drug addiction cases and detox center at special council meeting
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city is finding a new way to fight drug addiction in the community. On Tuesday, January 24, city council met for a special session to discuss the update to the Laredo/Webb County Detox Center, as well as a discussion to create a new department to help reduce the number of overdoses.
15 car accidents reported across Laredo due to slick roads
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - 15 car accidents took place all across Laredo on Tuesday, January 24. One of the incidents happened along the northbound lane of I-35 near Baltimore Street shortly before 10 a.m. Reports say three people were injured and one of them was taken on a stretcher. Two...
Municipal court to hold off-site court proceedings
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you have pending warrants or payments you still need to take care of at the Laredo Municipal Court, the judges will be offering a court off-site to the community. On Friday, January 27, at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library in south Laredo, court proceedings...
UISD offers ‘Meet in the Middle’ program for special needs students
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) is making sure that special education students feel love at their respective campuses. UISD officials said the “Meet in the Middle” program helps special needs students interact with other students. Every month, the program hosts activities like reading, writing, and even in-school parades.
Pet of the Week: Lorenzo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Best Friends For Life is looking for a forever home for little Lorenzo. Black cats usually get a bad reputation for being unlucky, but make no mistake about Lorenzo; he will bring you lots of luck and love!
Laredo Mayor to give first State of the City Address this Thursday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The public is invited to view the city’s annual report card for the City of Laredo. This Thursday, Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino will hold his first State of the City address that will recognize the status of current city projects, recognize areas for improvement, and set a goal for the year ahead.
La Bota Ranch residents invited to meet new court-appointed board
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - After seven years of issues, residents at La Bota Ranch finally have a board of directors to call their own. La Bota residents are encouraged to meet the new court-appointed board over at the Fasken Recreation Center. The board will go over the new members, current...
Bethany House prepares for annual homeless point-in-time count
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local shelter is looking to get more people off the streets and back into society. The Bethany House of Laredo is trying to get a head count on all of the residents it serves as well as others who may be in need of assistance by conducting an annual survey.
