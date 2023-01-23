Brandon Sandoval had never beaten Escalante in high school. They had lost 21 straight meetings. In fact, it had been seven years since the Trojans came away with a win against the Lobos. They had not won in Tierra Amarilla since 2011. Escalante had won 28 of the last 29 games between the two, only losing at the Northern Rio Grande Tournament in 2016.

OJO CALIENTE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO