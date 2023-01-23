Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday
Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo return for the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship? The Niners have been teasing Garoppolo's return for several weeks now. However, it doesn't appear it's going to happen just yet. Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he'd be "very surprised" if ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
NFL World Reacts To Surprise Sean Payton Announcement
For the past few weeks, Sean Payton has been heavily linked to the Broncos and Panthers. And yet, a deal has not yet materialized. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that Payton will meet with the Cardinals later this week. His second meeting with the Broncos, meanwhile, has been ...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Did Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons call out QB Dak Prescott after 49ers loss?
Micah Parsons said the said the Cowboys defense did it’s job, holding the 49ers to one touchdown and keeping their playmakers in check
Report: Dark Horse Team Is Hanging Around For Sean Payton
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is the biggest name on the NFL coaching market right now. Payton has already interviewed with the Texans, Broncos, and Panthers and will meet with the Cardinals Thursday. He was scheduled to have a second meeting with Denver, but that is currently delayed, ...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Do Bengals have Patrick Mahomes' number? Not really, though they've had some success
Patrick Mahomes hasn't been bad against the Cincinnati Bengals in the past three meetings. The Kansas City Chiefs haven't won any of those three games, but there's more to winning and losing football games than a quarterback's production, no matter how often you hear otherwise. In the three meetings Mahomes...
Look: Sean Payton's Most-Likely Decision For 2023 Revealed
Sean Payton has been the target for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but it appears he's more likely to return to the broadcast booth in 2023. The Denver Broncos, one of the leading candidates to land Payton, have not requested a second interview with the former Saints head coach. ...
Report: Cowboys 'have had zero contact' with Saints or Sean Payton
NFL Network’s Jane Slater reports that the Dallas Cowboys ‘have had zero contact’ with the New Orleans Saints or Sean Payton while evaluating their coaching staff, and that head coach Mike McCarthy is believed to be returning for 2023 despite an embarrassing playoff exit last weekend. Rumors have linked Payton to the Cowboys for years — he’s still good friends with owner Jerry Jones, and it’s the last place he coached before coming to New Orleans — but it doesn’t sound like Dallas is looking to make an earth-shaking change in pursuit of Payton.
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes credits trainers with ability to bounce back from ankle injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credits training staff and Bobby Stroupe with his ability to bounce back quickly from injury.
Comments / 0