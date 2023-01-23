ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrei Tapalaga

Texas Dad Sold His Business for $51 Million To Build an Amusement Park for His Daughter

A Texas parent discovered there were no theme parks where his daughter with disabilities could play. So he made the decision to construct one. On a family vacation, Gordon Hartman had just gotten out of the pool when his 12-year-old daughter Morgan approached several kids playing in the water. Despite her attempts to become friends with them, they departed the pool relatively fast.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!

Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
mansionglobal.com

A Rare Lakefront Dallas Mansion Lives Like a Resort

This more than 10,000-square-foot estate is located in Lakewood, a prestigious Dallas neighborhood set on scenic White Rock Lake, a large body of water that spans more than 1,000 acres. Comprising a main house and guest house, the property was constructed in 2007 by Ellerman Homes, a popular Dallas custom-home...
Community Impact Houston

I-45 frontage road construction to continue through 2023 in Willis

The Texas Department of Transportation is building a northbound frontage road on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is building a northbound frontage road on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis, a project that was 19% completed as of a Jan. 1 update from TxDOT. The project was awarded to James Construction Group.
WILLIS, TX
Good News Network

First 2-Story Home to be 3D Printed in the U.S. Reaches for the Sky in Texas

“An enormous printer weighing more than 12 tons is creating what is believed to be the first 3D-printed, two-story home in the United States.”. That’s according to a new video from Reuters News, highlighting the 4,000-square-foot home in Houston, Texas. The huge printer erected on the site requires 330...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County ESD 11 nears completion of second phase of construction for new campus in Spring

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11's new 911 call center, which was included in the first phase of construction for the district's new 43-acre campus, has been fully operational since April. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners are projecting a Feb. 28 grand opening...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Future of new Bellaire dog pound remains unclear as city staff fetches further data requested by council members

One proposal for the new dog pound includes a 12-food-by-50-foot modular structure, which is a personalized structure that is typically constructed in a factory setting before being transported to a site for assembly. This design includes eight dog kennels, a dog wash area, an office and a multipurpose room. (Courtesy city of Bellaire agenda packet)
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

First public meeting on Magnolia's master thoroughfare plan set for Feb. 1

The city of Magnolia will hold a public meeting on its master thoroughfare plan Feb. 1 at the Magnolia Event Center. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The first public meeting on the city of Magnolia’s master thoroughfare plan will take place Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Magnolia Event Center, 11659 FM 1488, Magnolia, the city announced via the plan’s website.
MAGNOLIA, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

Writer Living Debt-Free in Her Tiny Home

Alaska wanted to live a beautiful — and free — life. Tiny living took away her biggest expense — housing — allowing her to live debt-free and enjoy the things she really cares about. She was able to purchase her tiny home second-hand back in 2020,...
ALASKA STATE
Community Impact Houston

Hwy. 6 resurfacing project nears completion in Cy-Fair area

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said work started in May 2022 on a resurfacing project along an 8.5-mile portion of Hwy. 6. (Courtesy Canva) Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said while the resurfacing of Hwy. 6 from Hwy. 290 to Park Row has been completed, the contractor is wrapping up minor work, with a target completion of February.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Dramatic Kitchen Redo is the Work of Creative, Budget-Savvy Renters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Are you a renter feeling limited, home improvement-wise, by the terms of your lease or by the fact that you might someday move? Heed this advice from Lily F Tsutumida: “Do the math and consider what it’s worth for you to be happier in your space while you’re there; if it’s feasible, go for it!”
Community Impact Houston

Humble ISD to kick off several bond projects in 2023

The bond, which was approved by roughly 64% of voters, includes the construction of Middle School No. 11 as well as renovations at Humble High School and classroom additions at Summerwood Elementary School and Summer Creek High School, HISD officials said. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) The district will begin work...
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Planning continues for FM 518 project in Pearland

TxDOT is projected to lead the project’s Phase 1 construction in 2025. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project to widen and reconstruct Broadway Street, also known as FM 518, from four to six lanes with a raised median, will seek additional right of way this year for the project’s proposed design, Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Danny Perez said.
PEARLAND, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living

Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
