'Yvette Reyes: An Anthology' now open at Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center
Yvette Reyes has had a lifelong love for making surrealist murals. Reyes' works are the current feature at the Jose Martinez Memorial Galería in the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center and will remain there until March 17. See exhibit details at sqacc.org and learn more about Reyes at...
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never Knew
Toledo, Ohio is a city located on the western end of Lake Erie, known for its rich history and cultural heritage. But did you know that Toledo has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
See the finest felines at the Midwest Persian Tabby Fanciers show
A local chapter of the Cat Fanciers' Association Inc. has quite the aristocatic scene in store for this weekend. The Midwest Persian Tabby Fancers' "Queen of Hearts" all-breed cat show will be open at Monroe County Community College on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more...
FULTON COUNTY SPORTSMEN’S CLUB: 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper” Serves Up A Meal To Remember
GOOD FOOD AND FELLOWSHIP … Guests enjoy the all-you-care-to-eat and drink supper. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, January 20, cars lined both sides of the circle drive leading up to the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club in Wauseon for their 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper.”. The annual...
Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!. “Our concept is restaurant...
Legacy of Bowling Green's Myles' Pizza Pub lives on at Half Time Pizza
SYLVANIA, Ohio — In 2016 – after 39 years of feeding hungry college kids, townies and visitors – Myles’ Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green closed its doors. But that wasn’t the end of the line for the famously loaded with toppings pizza.
TPD patrolman becomes first black officer to receive badge number one
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A patrolman for the Toledo Police Department has become the first Black officer to be presented with badge number one. Officer Dana Slay, the highest-ranking TPD patrolman who joined the police department in 1990, was presented with the pin by her daughter, who had the honor of pinning badge number one on her mother.
7th grade students at McCord Junior High start out-of-classroom life skills competition
SYLVANIA, Ohio — All 200 seventh grade students at McCord Junior High School in Sylvania put down their textbooks and replaced them with several real-life experiences Tuesday. The school joined a national competition called The Amazing Shake that creates 24 stations, each with a different task, to teach and...
Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
Father finds new purpose in violence intervention after losing son to shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neiko McIntyre is one of the 11 teenagers killed in the Toledo area since Feb. 12, 2022. Christopher McIntyre, Neiko's father, said the violence involving young people in Toledo has gotten out of hand and he's working to change that. Christopher said Neiko was loving, caring...
University of Toledo OUTLaw organization hosts name-change clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students in the University of Toledo's College of Law School hosted a name change clinic for those living in Lucas County on Saturday. OUTLaw, an LGBTQIA+ student organization, provided free legal assistance to participants under the supervision of practicing attorneys. The organization also set up a...
ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of 50 best hospitals in America
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced Tuesday that for the sixth year in a row, they have been named one of the 50 best hospitals in America for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. The achievement puts ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for...
University of Findlay Welcomes Secret Service Agents to Campus
United States Secret Service agents provided a hand-on learning opportunity for University of Findlay students and information for those considering a career in the Secret Service. In total, 40 students (UF softball players and high school commits) took part in six scenarios, serving as agents operating protection details. Adam Daniels...
Foltz family and BGSU agree to $2.9M settlement following 2021 hazing death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of Stone Foltz and Bowling Green State University agreed to a $2.9 million settlement Monday following a wrongful death lawsuit after the sophomore was killed in May 2021 from fraternity hazing. The 20-year-old freshman died from alcohol poisoning after attending a party at an...
TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus Wednesday night. Anthony Krug-Overton was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3200 block of Downing Ave. some time after 10 p.m. The death has been ruled a homicide...
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
Toledo Fire & Rescue reviews occupational cancer prevention measures
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said it took a long time to get to this point of awareness regarding firefighters' enhanced risk for cancer. Now she says it's important to take steps to reduce the risk as much as possible. There's been a culture shift within...
