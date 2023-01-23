ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

See the finest felines at the Midwest Persian Tabby Fanciers show

A local chapter of the Cat Fanciers' Association Inc. has quite the aristocatic scene in store for this weekend. The Midwest Persian Tabby Fancers' "Queen of Hearts" all-breed cat show will be open at Monroe County Community College on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more...
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!. “Our concept is restaurant...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD patrolman becomes first black officer to receive badge number one

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A patrolman for the Toledo Police Department has become the first Black officer to be presented with badge number one. Officer Dana Slay, the highest-ranking TPD patrolman who joined the police department in 1990, was presented with the pin by her daughter, who had the honor of pinning badge number one on her mother.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

University of Toledo OUTLaw organization hosts name-change clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students in the University of Toledo's College of Law School hosted a name change clinic for those living in Lucas County on Saturday. OUTLaw, an LGBTQIA+ student organization, provided free legal assistance to participants under the supervision of practicing attorneys. The organization also set up a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of 50 best hospitals in America

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced Tuesday that for the sixth year in a row, they have been named one of the 50 best hospitals in America for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. The achievement puts ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for...
TOLEDO, OH
findlay.edu

University of Findlay Welcomes Secret Service Agents to Campus

United States Secret Service agents provided a hand-on learning opportunity for University of Findlay students and information for those considering a career in the Secret Service. In total, 40 students (UF softball players and high school commits) took part in six scenarios, serving as agents operating protection details. Adam Daniels...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus Wednesday night. Anthony Krug-Overton was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3200 block of Downing Ave. some time after 10 p.m. The death has been ruled a homicide...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo Fire & Rescue reviews occupational cancer prevention measures

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said it took a long time to get to this point of awareness regarding firefighters' enhanced risk for cancer. Now she says it's important to take steps to reduce the risk as much as possible. There's been a culture shift within...
TOLEDO, OH

