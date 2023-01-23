Chicago’s herd of real estate agents is thinning — by thousands of agents — as the housing market grinds through the slowdown. The number of active agents in the Chicago area in the fourth quarter last year was down 24 percent from the previous year, according to AgentStory, a company that monitors real estate agents and their transactions. There were about 7,200 active agents in the fourth quarter, down from 9,600 at the same time in 2021, which capped off an epic year for residential real estate across the nation.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO