therealdeal.com
Chicago’s most expensive listing chops $15M from price
A massive Lincoln Park estate, originally listed for $50 million, has taken a steep price cut to 60 percent of its original asking. The owners of the home at 1932 North Burling Street are now asking $29.9 million for the 25,000-square-foot mansion that sits on eight city lots, Crain’s reported. The more than $15 million price chop is one of the largest ever reductions on a Chicago-area listing.
therealdeal.com
JDL’s One Chicago lists $10M condo after another high priced unit goes under contract
One Chicago is set for another possible big sale, only a few days after the luxury condo development went under contract for a $14 million unit. The River North development at 14 West Superior Street listed a $10.5 million unit on Wednesday. It had been previously listed for $9.8 million in May 2021 before it was removed early last year.
therealdeal.com
Suburban office bleeding worsens again as vacancy rises to new record
The Chicago suburbs have set another record high for office vacancies. At the end of 2022, the amount of available office space across Chicago’s approximately 100 suburbs was 27.9 percent, breaking the previous record of 27.3 percent set at the end of the third quarter, Crain’s reported. JLL found the suburban office vacancy rate has risen for eight consecutive quarters now and is more than 22 percent higher than at the beginning of the pandemic.
therealdeal.com
Lake Shore Drive penthouse cuts asking by another $2M
A Lake Shore Drive penthouse has cut its asking price yet again, now asking 40 percent of its original list price. The penthouse, which sits on top of the cooperative building at 1500 North Lake Shore Drive on Chicago’s Gold Coast, chopped another $2 million off of its asking price, now asking $9.75 million, less than half of the $24 million the unit was first listed for in July 2020, Crain’s reported. Altogether, the unit has cut its asking price by more than $14 million.
therealdeal.com
Buyers, sellers divided by growing pricing void in Chicagoland
A crack has turned into a chasm in Chicagoland’s commercial real estate market. Spreads between bids offered by potential buyers and the asking prices of sellers have widened in the area, and so far few market players on either side have made concessions to complete deals, BisNow reported. The gap between what a seller will accept, versus what a buyer will offer is continuing to stretch after becoming a problem in 2022.
therealdeal.com
Warehouse vacancy falls to yet another record low in Chicago
While Chicago’s commercial real estate market is experiencing a bit of a cold spell, industrial vacancies are still on the way down. The industrial vacancy rate in Chicago fell to another record low of 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, Crain’s reported. That marks a drop from the 4.54 percent vacancy in the third quarter and the 5.44 percent vacancy rate at the end of 2021.
therealdeal.com
Luxury home builder cuts ask on Highland Park residence by $800K
A luxury home builder is cutting the price on his own Highland Park home after eight months on the market. Keith Jacobs, a fourth generation home builder and owner of the Jacobs Companies, is selling his residence in Highland Park for $5.1 million. Jacobs lowered the price from $5.9 million, making this the second cut at a 21 percent drop from when it first listed in April 2022 for $6.5 million.
therealdeal.com
Chicago’s active agents pool shrinks by 25% as market slows
Chicago’s herd of real estate agents is thinning — by thousands of agents — as the housing market grinds through the slowdown. The number of active agents in the Chicago area in the fourth quarter last year was down 24 percent from the previous year, according to AgentStory, a company that monitors real estate agents and their transactions. There were about 7,200 active agents in the fourth quarter, down from 9,600 at the same time in 2021, which capped off an epic year for residential real estate across the nation.
therealdeal.com
Former “Chicago P.D.” star Jon Seda lists Lake View home for $1.8M
After swapping television acting roles from playing a Chicago cop to a doctor on a new show, Jon Seda is ready to trade some local real estate. Seda, who starred in NBC’s police drama “Chicago P.D.” for six seasons before landing the role of Dr. Sam Velez on the network’s sci-fi drama series “La Brea,” is selling his Lake View home on Chicago’s North Side, the Chicago Tribune reported. He’s asking $1.8 million for the property.
therealdeal.com
Outgoing Bears president scores buyer on hurry-up play in Libertyville
The former president of the Chicago Bears stuck with a no-huddle playbook to bring a deal for a Libertyville home listed for $1.2 million into the redzone. Ted Phillips, who’s retiring in February after working for the Chicago Bears for 40 years, listed his four-bedroom Libertyville home for $1.19 million on Jan. 10 and found a buyer less than a week later, the Chicago Tribune reported. The home at 125 East Ellis Avenue has been marked “contingent” on the MLS, which usually indicates buyers agreed to purchase the home once they sell their current property.
therealdeal.com
Listen: Inside the looming distress across the hotel market
Times Square hotels are headed to bankruptcy. Investors are clawing at distressed hotels in Chicago. High interest rates are making it harder for investors to transact. And in California, more supply is coming offline, as developers look to hotels for adaptive reuse projects. And what does this all mean for...
