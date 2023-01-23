Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Huntsville City Schools rolls out new advanced weapons detection screening system
Huntsville City Schools is now one of the first school districts in the state to roll out a new, advanced weapons detection screening system. It comes after students brought two guns to two separate schools in one day. "These things are deadly weapons, and they're very dangerous. They can hurt...
WAAY-TV
Alabama hospitals seeing fewer hospitalizations due to Covid-19
One year ago, Huntsville Hospital reported a total of 451 patients with Covid-19 across their entire system, with 254 of them in Madison County. On Monday, the hospital reported a total of 81 patients with Covid-19 across their system, with 52 of them in Madison County. The 82% decrease in...
WAAY-TV
After Tuesday arrest, only 2 Huntsville murders from start of year remain unsolved
Of the four murders in the city of Huntsville so far this year, only two remain unsolved. U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Anfernee Bradley on Tuesday afternoon in connection to one of the four shootings. PREVIOUS: U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in fatal Huntsville shooting. Bradley is accused of shooting 33-year-old Joshua...
WAAY-TV
Sinkhole threatens Meridianville family home
Danielle Nightengale and her family purchased what she called their dream home in the Pike Ridge community of Meridianville in September. Two and a half weeks later, a 16-foot sinkhole began eating away at their driveway. Now, three months have passed, and another sinkhole has appeared under the pathway to...
WAAY-TV
Westbound I-565, Alabama 20 near I-65 interchange down to 1 lane due to wreck
A wreck on Alabama 20 has westbound traffic down to one lane near Interstate 65. Huntsville Police announced the partial closure just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the crash is between U.S. 31 and I-65. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and plan an alternate route if possible.
WAAY-TV
No injuries reported in Tuesday fire at Huntsville home
No injuries were reported in a Huntsville house fire that caused damage throughout the residence Tuesday morning, according to officials. Huntsville Fire & Rescue said four units responded to the scene. Firefighters found no one inside the home, which was in the 3600 block of Seventh Avenue. It was not...
WAAY-TV
Volunteer organization offering free tax prep in Athens, Ardmore, Decatur
Athens-Limestone RSVP is once again sponsoring free tax help through VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. VITA offers free tax help to lower income people, those with disabilities and elderly taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals for both federal and state returns.
WAAY-TV
Robbery reported at PNC Bank in Huntsville; 3 suspects sought
Huntsville Police are searching for three suspects in relation to a robbery reported Wednesday at PNC Bank. The department said officers responded to the PNC Bank location on Country Club Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Police have not released a description of the suspects. No injuries have been reported. Stick...
WAAY-TV
Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets
The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
WAAY-TV
Inmate charged with murder attacks Madison County Jail corrections officer
A Madison County Detention Center inmate charged with capital murder will face additional charges after an assault on a corrections officer. Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Keon Jackson attacked a day shift sergeant Wednesday. The sergeant was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jackson...
WAAY-TV
Troopers asking for public's help in solving fatal Colbert County hit-and-run
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly hit-and-run investigation. 29-year-old Corey Maxwell, of Town Creek, was killed in November as he walked along Alabama 184 near Osborne Lane in Colbert County. ALEA says this case is at a stand still and they...
WAAY-TV
Police continue hunt for suspect in Huntsville bank robbery
Huntsville Police Department investigators now believe only one person was involved in Wednesday’s robbery at PNC Bank, 2004 Country Club Ave. The suspect, who has not been identified, handed a teller a note that made them believe he was possibly armed, police said. No bank employees ever saw a weapon.
WAAY-TV
Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside
A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
WAAY-TV
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in fatal Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on Jan. 13. Police said Anfernee Bradley, 24, of Huntsville shot Joshua Turney, 33, in the 3900 block of Newson Road. Turney was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. Investigators believe the shooting was...
WAAY-TV
Post-storm probe confirms recent tornado in Jackson County
Continued analysis of data by the National Weather Service had led to the determination a tornado touched down in Jackson County earlier this month. That EF-0 tornado, with top winds of 76 mph, touched down between Pisgah and Rosalie near County Roads 151 and 58 on Jan. 12. Traveling toward County Road 126, the tornado caused minor damage until lifting about two miles away near County Road 361.
WAAY-TV
Multiple agencies responding to Somerville structure fire
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirms multiple agencies, including the sheriff's office, have responded to a structure fire in Somerville. The public is asked to use caution in or near the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Road. Firefighters at the scene told WAAY 31 the structure was an abandoned home...
WAAY-TV
Reward announced for tip that solves years-old Lawrence County death case now classified as murder
The Lawrence County District Attorney's office hopes a new $5,000 reward will help solve a 2-year-old death investigation that's now being considered a homicide. Tariq Steward, 21, was fatally shot on Dec. 12, 2020. He was in a car with two other individuals at the time, parked outside a gas station.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police investigating Sunday shooting that injured juvenile
Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured. The department said officers responded to the 200 block of Bobwhite Drive SW about 1 a.m. Sunday, where they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police...
WAAY-TV
Jackson County woman killed in Tuesday morning crash
A 60-year-old Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash. Angela J. Nayadley was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving collided head-on with a Jeep, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Nayadley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 10:50 a.m....
Comments / 0