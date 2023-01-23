Read full article on original website
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
Sean Michael Masten, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023, at his stepfather’s residence in Marietta, OH. Sean was born in Parkersburg, WV., the son of Sandra D. Pfalzgraf Wells and Timothy Wells. Sean was an excellent basketball player. He loved the sport and loved the NBA and...
Obituary: Reed, Jennifer Delany
Jennifer Delany Reed, 72, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Youngstown, OH, a daughter of the late William L. and Evelyn (Ongarth) Delany. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1968 and worked in the banking industry for over twenty years,...
Obituary: Powell, David Allen
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, David Allen Powell of Racine, Ohio, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 79. Born in Parkersburg, WV, to Dale Douglas Powell and Helen Gertrude (Snider) Powell. Dave joined the United States Marine Corps out of high school and...
Obituary: Schmal, Lenore (Nodie) Harris Smith
Lenore (Nodie) Harris Smith Schmal of Marietta went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 23, 2023, after a long illness. She attended Marietta City Schools, and throughout her adult life, she proudly worked a total of 49 jobs and loved each one of them. She never knew a stranger and loved life.
Obituary: Delancy, Vera Marie
Vera Marie Delancy, 76, of Williamstown, WV, passed away surrounded by her family on January 23, 2023. She was born September 18, 1946, in Wood county, the daughter of the late Thomas Mears and Flossie Victoria Hoover Barton. She had worked as a Nursing Assistant at Cedar Grove Personal Care...
Obituary: McKnight, Garnett M.
Garnett Mae McKnight, 92, of Marietta, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 9:30 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Harmar Place. She was born July 5, 1930, in Williamstown, WV, a daughter of Roy and Iona Dye Pugh. Garnett had been employed by New System Bakery. She...
Obituary: Green, Hudson Shaw
Hudson Shaw Green, 80, of Marietta, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at Harmer Place. He was born July 11, 1942, in Mt. Kisco, New York, to Angus MacDonald Green and Edith Hudson Shaw. Hudson served his country in the Army Reserves and was a proud graduate of Marietta College, graduating...
Obituary: Cunningham, James T.
James T. Cunningham, 93, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away on January 24, 2023. He was born in Albany, Georgia March 23, 1929, a son of the late Haskell Hazen Cunningham and Eunice Rose (Gore) Cunningham. James was retired from E. I. Dupont. James enjoyed music, including playing stand-up bass...
Obituary: Moore, Lois Ann
Lois Ann Moore of Chandler, AZ (formerly of Belpre, Ohio), 85, passed away peacefully on January 19th, 2023, surrounded by her children; Heaven has received another angel. Lois was born December 10, 1937, to John R. and Margaret A. Patrick of Corning, New York. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in the class of 1955. After graduation, Lois was employed by Corning Glass as an administrative assistant and telephone operator. She left Corning class and married the love of her life (The Late Karl Moore). Lois was a homemaker, raising her three children, Jane, John, and Julie.
Student Athlete of the Week: Brilynn Florence
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brilynn Florence, a senior basketball player for the Parkersburg Lady Big Reds, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As one of just two seniors for the Lady Big Reds, Brilynn has loved being a leader for the other girls and knows that she always wants to be there to help and support her team.
Chance Cox signs with Marietta College to continue football career
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chance Cox, a senior athlete at St. Marys High School, has made his decision to sign with Marietta College to continue his football career and suit up for the Pioneers. Chance held his signing ceremony on Wednesday, alongside fellow players, coaches and family. Chance intends...
Academic Achiever: Maddox Rader
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Maddox Rader is a junior at Parkersburg South High School. He participates in four sports and has GPA around 4.1. Maddox says his academic success really took off in the sixth grade: “In sixth grade I had a teacher named Mr. Vierheller and he really changed my mindset on school. He really got me going and I’ve got straight A’s since then.”
Marietta College will host a multicultural festival and Lunar New Year celebration this weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College will be hosting its combined multicultural festival and Lunar New Year celebration over the weekend. It will be at The Gathering place on Marietta College’s campus. Event organizer Jenni Zhang said there will be costumes, food, and art from different cultures. There will...
Marietta Welfare League gives away over $80,000 to help improve the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This afternoon the Marietta Welfare League gave away $81,770 to local businesses looking to help give back to the community. Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, Boys and Girls club of Washington County, Special Olympics, and Betsey Mills Club are just some of the many businesses who were given grants.
Wood County’s annual Point in Time Count is underway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Wood County Point in Time Count is up and running. It’s a 24 hour endeavor in which organizations and volunteers collect data on homelessness in the area. Volunteers started at 4pm Wednesday. Different groups embark on the journey at different times. West Virginia...
Grand Central Ave. wreck
Local organizations brainstorm ideas for the arts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of different local art, tourism, and economic development organizations gathered at Parkersburg Art Center to collaborate on ideas. Managing Director of the art center Jessie Siefert said the goal of the event was to network in order to help the economy flourish. Attendees were encouraged...
Parkersburg City Council discusses multiple topics
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Multiple topics were discussed at Tuesday night’s Parkersburg City Council meeting. City council members unanimously passed the final reading of an ordinance. The legislation would make an alley by Discovery World closed to the public. Council member Wendy Tuck has previously explained to WTAP that...
Governor Jim Justice hosts town hall in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice hosted a town hall in Parkersburg to discuss his plan to cut West Virginia’s state income tax by 50% over the next three years. Governor Jim Justice spoke and listened to a large crowd of Wood County residents on the morning of...
Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Kevin Dailey, a lifelong member of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department in Meigs County, Ohio, and the Richland Township Fire Department in Fairfield County, Ohio, passed away Tuesday according to a post on the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Dailey died from the injuries...
