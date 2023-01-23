Lois Ann Moore of Chandler, AZ (formerly of Belpre, Ohio), 85, passed away peacefully on January 19th, 2023, surrounded by her children; Heaven has received another angel. Lois was born December 10, 1937, to John R. and Margaret A. Patrick of Corning, New York. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in the class of 1955. After graduation, Lois was employed by Corning Glass as an administrative assistant and telephone operator. She left Corning class and married the love of her life (The Late Karl Moore). Lois was a homemaker, raising her three children, Jane, John, and Julie.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO