Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
Related
TMJ4's first look at the new hotel in Deer District, 'The Trade Milwaukee'
Soon visitors at the new hotel being built in the Deer District will hear the roar of the crowd - but for now it's the rumble of a busy construction site that fills the air.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in Milwaukee
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Milwaukee moves to tear down Northridge Mall - by buying it
The city of Milwaukee is now attempting to take ownership of Northridge Mall in an effort to demolish it faster, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
shepherdexpress.com
gener8tor X Sherman Phoenix Visual Art Accelerator
This episode features Maureen Ragalie and Darius Smith from gener8tor’s Milwaukee office. Gener8tor is a nationally-ranked venture capital firm and accelerator that brings together startup founders, investors, corporations, job seekers, universities, musicians and artists. Recently, they have teamed up with Sherman Phoenix, a marketplace and mixed used business space on Milwaukee’s northside in the Sherman Park neighborhood, to offer grants for Milwaukee visual artists.
shepherdexpress.com
Win Tickets to the Great Lakes Pet Expo!
Wisconsin’sfurriest residents will strut their stuff and show off their talent at the 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE) on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The fun begins with VIP Shopping starting at 9 a.m. with general hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., held at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park in West Allis. Animal lovers big and small will have a blast at the biggest charitable event in Southeast Wisconsin, benefiting Wisconsin’s homeless pet population. click here.
Fugitive wanted in Milwaukee for 2020 murder arrested in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Wisconsin over two years ago was arrested Tuesday in Phoenix, authorities said. Brandon Gladney, 34, had been on the run since he allegedly shot his cousin to death outside a Milwaukee convenience story in May 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release Wednesday.
Live music bar 'Howl at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howl at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
New job with City of Milwaukee hopes to tackle reckless driving
As part of the City of Milwaukee’s commitment to Vision Zero, the goal of achieving zero traffic deaths, it is looking for a person to lead this effort.
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon
The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
shepherdexpress.com
What’s Next for the Jazz Estate?
Jazz can be as intimate as any chamber music, or poetry reading, or any brooding songwriter softly strumming a small acoustic guitar. The performance space itself can make a huge difference. If you wanted to literally feel a grand piano's tickling upper registers, sharpest voicings or resounding percussive harmonics, or...
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
Bus rapid transit service between Milwaukee and Wauwatosa to begin in June
Milwaukee County's bus rapid transit service between Milwaukee and Wawautosa is set to begin passenger service on June 4.
WISN
Democrats and Republicans say they want to increase shared revenue, so what's next?
MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers and city leaders are responding to Gov. Tony Evers' proposal on shared revenue coming off of Tuesday’s State of the State address. "It's good to see he may be somewhat supportive of a plan we put in front of him," state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said after the address Tuesday.
shepherdexpress.com
MOWA Exhibit Explores the ‘Musculature of the Line’
No matter what color you use or how long you draw it—whether six inches or 60 feet—line is a simple one-dimensional expression. No more, no less, no matter how much it may squiggle or swirl. Whether in physics or geometry, a line is a simple measure of length, and that’s all.
Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run
A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
shepherdexpress.com
Win Tickets to Mastodon and Gojira at BMO Pavilion!
The Mega-Monsters Tour with Mastodon and Gojira is coming to Milwaukee! You can win a pair of tickets to the August 23 show at BMO Pavilion from Shepherd Express! To enter, simply fill out the form below before February 1. Winners will be notified via email, so be sure to use an email address that you regularly check!
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
wuwm.com
Muslim inmate denied rights to prayer by Wisconsin jail
A Palestinian immigrant and Milwaukee resident is battling a Wisconsin Correctional Facility to make sure people of all religions have the ability to practice their faith. Muhammad Emad was detained by ICE in 2018 and housed at the Dodge County Detention facility. Emad is Muslim, and to follow his faith,...
Comments / 0