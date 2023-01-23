ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

gener8tor X Sherman Phoenix Visual Art Accelerator

This episode features Maureen Ragalie and Darius Smith from gener8tor’s Milwaukee office. Gener8tor is a nationally-ranked venture capital firm and accelerator that brings together startup founders, investors, corporations, job seekers, universities, musicians and artists. Recently, they have teamed up with Sherman Phoenix, a marketplace and mixed used business space on Milwaukee’s northside in the Sherman Park neighborhood, to offer grants for Milwaukee visual artists.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Win Tickets to the Great Lakes Pet Expo!

Wisconsin’sfurriest residents will strut their stuff and show off their talent at the 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE) on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The fun begins with VIP Shopping starting at 9 a.m. with general hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., held at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park in West Allis. Animal lovers big and small will have a blast at the biggest charitable event in Southeast Wisconsin, benefiting Wisconsin’s homeless pet population. click here.
WEST ALLIS, WI
KTAR News

Fugitive wanted in Milwaukee for 2020 murder arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Wisconsin over two years ago was arrested Tuesday in Phoenix, authorities said. Brandon Gladney, 34, had been on the run since he allegedly shot his cousin to death outside a Milwaukee convenience story in May 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon

The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

What’s Next for the Jazz Estate?

Jazz can be as intimate as any chamber music, or poetry reading, or any brooding songwriter softly strumming a small acoustic guitar. The performance space itself can make a huge difference. If you wanted to literally feel a grand piano's tickling upper registers, sharpest voicings or resounding percussive harmonics, or...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

MOWA Exhibit Explores the ‘Musculature of the Line’

No matter what color you use or how long you draw it—whether six inches or 60 feet—line is a simple one-dimensional expression. No more, no less, no matter how much it may squiggle or swirl. Whether in physics or geometry, a line is a simple measure of length, and that’s all.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Win Tickets to Mastodon and Gojira at BMO Pavilion!

The Mega-Monsters Tour with Mastodon and Gojira is coming to Milwaukee! You can win a pair of tickets to the August 23 show at BMO Pavilion from Shepherd Express! To enter, simply fill out the form below before February 1. Winners will be notified via email, so be sure to use an email address that you regularly check!
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Muslim inmate denied rights to prayer by Wisconsin jail

A Palestinian immigrant and Milwaukee resident is battling a Wisconsin Correctional Facility to make sure people of all religions have the ability to practice their faith. Muhammad Emad was detained by ICE in 2018 and housed at the Dodge County Detention facility. Emad is Muslim, and to follow his faith,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy