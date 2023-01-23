SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - In 2009, the family of the late Dickie Noel asked the football coaches of the three Summers County Youth League divisions, Summers Middle School and Summers County High School to select individuals for the “Dickie Noel Heart, Hustle and Character Award.” These awards are still continuing. The individuals that receive this honor must be reputable athletes showing leadership, team spirit and good sportsmanship on and off the field, have good moral values, and be outstanding students. These individuals display a strong work ethic, put others before themselves, maintain good grades, and have no school discipline...

