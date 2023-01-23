Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston closes out 2022 season with Annual Red Devil Football Awards Banquet
WILLISTON — The Williston Red Devil Nation concluded their 2022 season Sunday night with the Annual Red Devil Football Awards Banquet. The banquet was held in the Williston Middle High School Cafetorium. First-year head coach Robby Pruitt and his coaching staff led the team, players and community members in...
Meet the nominees in defensive football for the Augusta Area High School Sports Awards
The Augusta Chronicle, with the Augusta Area High School Sports Awards program, is proud to announce the nominees for Defensive Football Athlete of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show this spring (date and venue to be announced. During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with...
Dickie Noel Heart Hustle and Character Award Recipients – 2022
SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - In 2009, the family of the late Dickie Noel asked the football coaches of the three Summers County Youth League divisions, Summers Middle School and Summers County High School to select individuals for the “Dickie Noel Heart, Hustle and Character Award.” These awards are still continuing. The individuals that receive this honor must be reputable athletes showing leadership, team spirit and good sportsmanship on and off the field, have good moral values, and be outstanding students. These individuals display a strong work ethic, put others before themselves, maintain good grades, and have no school discipline...
h2newsmagazine.com
Meet the new members of Hayfield’s Varsity Boys Basketball Team
After winning Hayfield Secondary school’s first-ever basketball state championship in 2022, the Hayfield Varsity Boys Basketball team received heavy spotlight from the media. To make their championship win even more remarkable, the team had a perfect season, going undefeated at 32-0. Many students and faculty packed the Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth University with the color orange. Their win brought great pride to the Hayfield community and was one of the most memorable events that occurred in the 21-22 school year.
Queensbury seeking yesteryear’s school athletes for hall of fame
As the largest school district in Warren County, Queensbury Union Free School District has its share of sports legacy. This year, the district is putting something together in order to honor the students, coaches, teachers and community members who have fueled its last century of school sports.
bvmsports.com
Patriot Oaks Academy youth sports update
ST. JOHNS, Fla. — While we have entered into our season of Holidays and Cheer, we must not forget the cheers that have come from watching our children represent their school while playing the sports they love. Living in Florida allows us to enjoy our favorite sports year-round and our Fall season was nothing short of busy while we fielded teams in Football, Soccer, Baseball and Volleyball.
Comments / 0