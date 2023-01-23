Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Zacks.com
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Zacks.com
Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y
PLXS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, which surged 69.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.47 per share. Revenues of $1.094 billion increased 33.8% year over year. The top-line performance gained from continued momentum in secular growth markets...
AT&T Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
NYSE Halts Trading on Numerous Stocks Due to Technical Issue
The New York Stock Exchange was apparently hit by some kind of glitch that saw trading on many stocks halted.
Credit Suisse Expects Xerox To Benefit From Backlog In Q4; Predicts Minimal Opportunity In 2023
Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Xerox Holdings Corp XRX with a price target of $10. The company is scheduled to report 4Q22 results before the market on Jan. 26, 2023. The analyst believes Xerox was able to reduce some of its backlog...
Zacks.com
D.R. Horton's (DHI) Q1 Earnings Top, Margin Fall, Shares Drop
DHI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company grew 0.87% in the pre-market trading session on Jan 24. Yet, on a year-over-year basis, the metrics declined due to prevailing softness in...
What's Going On With Abbott Laboratories Stock Today?
Abbott Laboratories ABT shares are trading lower Wednesday in the wake of the company's quarterly results. What Happened: Abbott said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 12% year-over-year to $10.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $9.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its top-line results were negatively impacted by an expected year-over-year decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales.
Earnings Previews: Alliance Resource Partners, GE Healthcare, Li-Cycle, SoFi Technologies
A coal miner, a lithium battery recycler, a DeFi company, and a new health care technology spin-off are set to report quarterly results before markets open on Monday.
Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or 5% of workforce
Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.
NASDAQ
Ex-Div Reminder for Citigroup Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities
On 1/26/23, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6815, payable on 1/30/23. As a percentage of C.PRN's recent share price of $28.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of C.PRN to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when C.PRN shares open for trading on 1/26/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.49%, which compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRN shares, versus C:
Comcast Q4 Earnings Highlights: Flattish Growth From Cable Communications; FIFA Gives Boost To NBCUniversal Revenue; Dividend Hike
Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 0.7% year-on-year to $30.55 billion, beating the consensus of $30.31 billion. Segments: Revenue for Cable Communications rose 1.4% Y/Y to $16.64 billion, driven by increases in broadband, wireless, business services, and advertising partially offset by decreases in the video and voice revenue. Broadband revenue grew 5.4% Y/Y to $6.18 billion.
kalkinemedia.com
Cimpress PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Cimpress PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $5.34 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.33 per share. * Revenue fell 0.5% to $845.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $901.00 million. * Cimpress PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $5.34. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cimpress PLC shares had risen by 18.7% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $140 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cimpress PLC is $71.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 25 at 10:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.33 -5.34 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.89 -0.97 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -1.23 -1.17 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.82 -2.75 Missed.
PACCAR Registers 22% Top-Line Growth In Q4
PACCAR Inc PCAR reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $8.13 billion. Net sales and revenues from Truck, Parts, and Other improved 22.8% to $7.7 billion. Revenues from Financial Services rose 1.1% to $394.8 million. Revenue from U.S. and Canada rose 24% Y/Y to $4.7 billion, and Europe...
NASDAQ
AT&T beats wireless subscriber estimates; earnings hit by $25 bln charge
Full-year capital investments to be consistent with 2022 - AT&T. Expects 2023 FCF of $16 bln or more vs $14.1 bln in 2022. Jan 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N on Wednesday reported more subscriber additions in the fourth quarter than expected, as aggressive promotions during the holiday season helped it attract more customers that were looking to upgrade their devices and internet plans.
NASDAQ
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Is now a good time to buy Tesla (TSLA) stock? That’s been the prevailing question as shares of the company last month plunged to 52-week lows of around $101. While Tesla has not been the only high-growth tech stock to fall during the recent bear market, its decline appears more pronounced when compared to other high-growth tech stocks, falling 70% in 2022.
kalkinemedia.com
Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $4.18 a share - Earnings Preview - Kalkine Media
* Nucor Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 26. * The Charlotte North Carolina-based company is expected to report a 18.7% decrease in revenue to $8.431 billion from $10.36 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nucor Corp is for earnings of $4.18 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nucor Corp is $142, below its last closing price of $153.85. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 6.48 6.73 6.50 Missed -3.4 Jun. 30 2022 8.87 8.85 9.67 Beat 9.2 Mar. 31 2022 7.33 7.29 7.67 Beat 5.3 Dec. 31 2021 7.93 7.91 7.97 Beat 0.7 Sep. 7.48 7.28 7.28 Met -0.1 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.78 4.79 5.15 Beat 7.6 Mar. 31 2021 3.11 3.09 3.12 Beat 1 Dec. 31 2020 1.18 1.18 1.29 Beat 9.1 This summary was machine generated January 24 at 14:24 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
What's Going On With Lockheed Martin Stock Today?
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results that topped average analyst estimates. Q4 Results: Lockheed Martin reported fourth-quarter revenue of $19 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $18.27 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $7.79 per share, which beat estimates of $7.39 per share.
Comments / 0