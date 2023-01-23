Read full article on original website
Commercial burglary suspect in custody
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 37-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a break-in at Hattiesburg High School. Hattiesburg police arrested Justin Vanzant and charged him with one count of commercial burglary in connection with a Jan. 21 break-in at HHS in the 300 block of North Hutchinson Avenue.
Warrant issued for man involved in domestic incident in New Augusta
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A warrant has been issued by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for a man involved in a domestic violence investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and members of the New Augusta Police Department responded to the Rainer Villa Apartments in New Augusta on Jan. 10, in reference to a domestic incident.
Wanted Hattiesburg man turnes himself in to police
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to an overnight home invasion has turned himself in to authorities. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, James Powe, 47, turned himself in to the police on Wednesday. Powe was formally charged with one count of home invasion, and he...
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County. According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mother has been arrested after she and her two-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, April Parker, 21, of Laurel, was charged with one count of felonious child abuse. He has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Florida man’s bond set after Tuesday manhunt in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man arrested in Forrest County after a brief manhunt through the woods Tuesday had his bond set at his initial appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was given a $200,000...
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County citizens helped the sheriff’s department locate and identify a woman involved in a larceny investigation. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Trinity McCraw was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after public tips led law enforcement to her location. She is charged with commercial burglary of a vehicle.
Florida man arrested after brief manhunt off Elks Lake Rd. in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man was arrested in Forrest County after a brief manhunt through the woods Tuesday afternoon. According to Maj. Jamie Humphrey with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, FCSO initiated a traffic stop on Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., around 1 p.m. on Highway 98. Gaston, who was driving a Dodge Charger, reportedly fled the traffic stop and was pursued.
Friday afternoon shooting in Jones Co. labeled domestic dispute
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday afternoon, a shooting occurred on Currie Road. Emergency responders provided assistance to one adult male injured on the scene. The male victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. “Throughout the preliminary investigation...
FCSO K9 Abby Jo retires after 8 years of service
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office held a farewell ceremony Wednesday for one of its furry officers, Abby Jo. After eight years of loyal service to the department, the search and recuse bloodhound is retiring from active duty. A younger bloodhound, Juno, will now be...
Person shot, injured during argument in Hub City Sunday night; suspect wanted
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in the city Sunday night. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 22-year-old Kenzell Blakely has two active warrants for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Moore said officers...
New candidate throws name into the mix for Perry Co. sheriff
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Could there be a new sheriff in town?. Jacob Garner, who currently works with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, has announced his intentions to run for Perry County sheriff. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to become the sheriff of Perry County,” said...
JCSD taking precautions due to increasing fentanyl cases
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Growing fentanyl overdoses are making law enforcement take extra precautions when responding to calls. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department knows how deadly overdose calls can be, especially when dealing with fentanyl. Recently, with the growing concern and awareness, the department has been taking precautions, not just for themselves, but also for the community.
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Uber driver shot while on the job in Gulfport Friday night is recovering, but says she’ll never drive for a rideshare service again. Tuesday, Linda Buford came out of her second surgery and posted to Facebook about her ordeal. She said she was blessed by where the bullet went in at the back of her head, and where it came out through her cheek.
Increasing fentanyl cases cause Narcan shortages in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As fentanyl overdose cases are becoming more and more common in Jones County, one first responder says it’s becoming even more dangerous responding to a call. This past week, a firefighter came into contact with fentanyl, requiring them to receive medical treatment. Shady Grove...
Perry County sheriff race
Overdose cases cause concern in Jones County
FCSO 'Off Duty Management' Initiative
Miss. secretary of state stops by USM for human trafficking summit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson stopped by The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus Tuesday afternoon for a conference on human trafficking. Watson, along with business owners and organizational leaders, combined for the Mississippi Businesses Against Trafficking summit. The MBAT summit is put on...
House numbers should be visible in case of emergency
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When emergency services respond to calls, they must be able to find the exact location. “There are some calls, such as major trauma, stroke or heart attacks that do need a really rapid response,” said Chuck Carter, chief executive officer of AAA Ambulance Services.
