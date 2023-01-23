Will Forte first burst onto the comedy scene in a big way in 2002 when he secured a spot as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, but what’s often forgotten is that it was the very same year when he made his debut as a voice actor in MTV’s cult animated series Clone High, voicing a teenage version of Abraham Lincoln. Later this year, the series will finally return with new episodes, and Forte will once again be providing the voice of Abe, but before that happens, Forte will be appearing in a fun new indie film, Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out, which is making its debut at the Sundance Film Festival. In the midst of a minor press blitz for the film, Forte took a few minutes to chat with Decider, during which he talked about how he found his way into playing one of the film’s titular parents, whether he’d consider reviving Last Man on Earth for a proper final season, and where things stand with MacGruber.

UTAH STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO