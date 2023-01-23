COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky and nationwide are rising while flu and RSV decline. During his recent Team Kentucky update, Governor Beshear announced that most Kentucky counties are at a moderate to high community level. Currently Hardin, Meade, Breckinridge, LaRue and Grayson counties are rated at low community levels. Influenza in Kentucky is declining but remains at elevated levels. The most recent numbers provided by Lincoln Trail District Health Department for the week ending January 14th shows 9 new cases in Hardin County with just over 250 total cases in the county. Nelson and Meade also reported a lab confirmed cases of flu in the same week.

