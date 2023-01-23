ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Camden Man Charged In Shooting: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFaMR_0kOd5rcJ00
Pennsauken police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Pennsauken PD

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of another man earlier this month, authorities said.

Khalil Davis of Camden was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the shooting in Pennsauken, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.

On Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the Pennsauken Police Department received a call for shots fired in the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace in Pennsauken.

Police found a 24-year-old male victim of Camden City who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Virtua Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound and later released.

Following an in-depth investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police Department, Davis was arrested and charged on Jan. 18, MacAulay said.

Davis was being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
Daily Voice

Howell Man Charged In Fatal DUI Crash

A Monmouth County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving alcohol, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township is charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the Influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide and other offenses in the death of a 22-year-old woman from Monroe Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police

A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

DWI: 23-Year-Old Caught By Cop Directing Traffic By Vehicle Fire In Yorktown

A 23-year-old drunk driver was caught after disobeying an officer who was directing traffic at a road closure in Northern Westchester, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 19, around 3 a.m., officers from the Yorktown Police Department were directing traffic at a road closure caused by an unrelated vehicle fire on Crompond Road (Route 202). During this time, one vehicle did not obey an officer's orders, prompting the officer to pull the car over and investigate, police said in a release on Thursday, Jan. 26.
YORKTOWN, NY
CBS Philly

Police ID man fatally shot by police in Deptford, New Jersey

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has revealed the victim's name who was shot and killed by a police officer on Sunday in Deptford.The 55-year-old shooting victim was identified as Daniel Nevius Sr., of Sicklerville, New Jersey. Deptford Police Department responded to a residence on Fox Run Road after receiving a 911 call. Deptford Police Officer Luke Ivey fired his service weapon, striking Nevius Sr. around 1 p.m. Sunday. Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene where Nevius Sr. was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m.The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted in accordance with Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which requires the AG to conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer. 
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain

A teenage girl will spend years behind bars for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old, who was not named because of her age, was sentenced to three to nine years in jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
463K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy