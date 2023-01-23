Camden Man Charged In Shooting: Prosecutor

Pennsauken police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Pennsauken PD

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of another man earlier this month, authorities said.

Khalil Davis of Camden was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the shooting in Pennsauken, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.

On Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the Pennsauken Police Department received a call for shots fired in the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace in Pennsauken.

Police found a 24-year-old male victim of Camden City who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Virtua Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound and later released.

Following an in-depth investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police Department, Davis was arrested and charged on Jan. 18, MacAulay said.

Davis was being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

