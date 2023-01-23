ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tri-statedefender.com

Gov. Lee’s second term must be better than first, House Democrats say

Tennessee Democratic Leaders say Governor Bill Lee’s second term needs to improve in order for Tennessee to live up to its full potential. Lee was sworn in Saturday outside the State Capitol on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme of the Inaugural was “Tennessee: Leading the Nation.” However,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkms.org

Bill Lee sworn in for second term as 50th governor of Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee has officially begun his second term as the governor of Tennessee. The Williamson County-born Republican was sworn in for another four years at War Memorial Plaza in downtown Nashville. Lee took the oath of office in chilly but sunny temperatures in front of dozens of state lawmakers...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city. The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville chamber pushes for work-based learning

Nashville chamber pushes for work-based learning
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Diversity in Government: 27.5% of Residents in the Rutherford County / Nashville Area are "Non-White" and 24.9% of Government Workers are "Non-White"

Since its inception, the United States has been a majority White country, but it is increasingly becoming more ethnically and racially diverse. In fact, the White population is projected to lose its majority status by 2045. However, increased population diversity has not carried over into the government workforce in some areas of the country. This of course means that minority groups remain vastly underrepresented among government jobs in many metro areas. While the U.S. is often thought of as a melting pot, the reality is that minority groups continue to face significant barriers to accessing and advancing in government positions.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers of the Year

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that Stephanie Fontaine, fifth grade teacher at Erma Siegel Elementary and Catrynia Gannon, kindergarten teacher at Overall Creek have been selected as District Teachers of the Year. Teachers were chosen for this honor based on their commitment to teaching excellence. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

More foxes are being spotted across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Foxes have been seen in areas around Metro Nashville several times over the past few weeks. Smoky Wildlife Control Owner Zion Lutz said urbanization is the top reason these animals are pushed into populated areas. “What we’ve seen in the industry as well is that coyotes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

LIVE: Trial begins in murder of Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Following the conclusion of opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman called Caitlyn’s mother, Diane, to the stand as the first witness for the defense. The murder trial for the men accused of killing a Nashville nurse in December of 2020 continued with opening...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire

Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Jury selected for Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jury has been picked for the trial of two men accused of shooting and killing a Nashville nurse. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with first-degree murder after Metro Police said they shot and killed 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman. The 26-year-old Kaufman was on her...
NASHVILLE, TN

