tri-statedefender.com
Gov. Lee’s second term must be better than first, House Democrats say
Tennessee Democratic Leaders say Governor Bill Lee’s second term needs to improve in order for Tennessee to live up to its full potential. Lee was sworn in Saturday outside the State Capitol on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme of the Inaugural was “Tennessee: Leading the Nation.” However,...
Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WSMV
New juvenile justice center included in Cooper’s capital spending plan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Plans to build a new juvenile justice center in Davidson County are included in Mayor John Cooper’s capital spending plan for 2024, the Mayor’s Office confirmed on Tuesday. The new juvenile justice center will replace the current facility located at 100 Woodland St. next...
wkms.org
Bill Lee sworn in for second term as 50th governor of Tennessee
Gov. Bill Lee has officially begun his second term as the governor of Tennessee. The Williamson County-born Republican was sworn in for another four years at War Memorial Plaza in downtown Nashville. Lee took the oath of office in chilly but sunny temperatures in front of dozens of state lawmakers...
WSMV
Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city. The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It...
WSMV
Nashville chamber pushes for work-based learning
The City of La Vergne has asked the Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission to decertify four of the five police officers fired earlier this month. Metro Parks officials said the cleanup at Brookmeade Park could take four months to complete. 3 kids die from the flu in Tennessee. Updated: 2 hours ago.
wgnsradio.com
Diversity in Government: 27.5% of Residents in the Rutherford County / Nashville Area are "Non-White" and 24.9% of Government Workers are "Non-White"
Since its inception, the United States has been a majority White country, but it is increasingly becoming more ethnically and racially diverse. In fact, the White population is projected to lose its majority status by 2045. However, increased population diversity has not carried over into the government workforce in some areas of the country. This of course means that minority groups remain vastly underrepresented among government jobs in many metro areas. While the U.S. is often thought of as a melting pot, the reality is that minority groups continue to face significant barriers to accessing and advancing in government positions.
WSMV
Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
Clarksville-Montgomery County hosts Riverview Square groundbreaking
Downtown Clarksville's skyline is about to change, as a new four-acre development is now under construction.
fox17.com
Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
Nashville farmer reacts to ‘Eggflation’
Michael Maples says they haven't raised their prices over the last few weeks.
Pregnancy resource nonprofit’s offer to help still stands amid abortion ban in TN
The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was marked by more controversy in Tennessee, roughly five months after the state's abortion "trigger law" took effect.
WSMV
Defendant in Caitlyn Kaufman murder nearly falls asleep during trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Devaunte Hill and James Cowan stand trial this week for the murder of a Nashville nurse on the interstate two years ago, attendees witnessed an odd occurrence in the courtroom on Wednesday. Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed while driving to work on I-440 on...
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers of the Year
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that Stephanie Fontaine, fifth grade teacher at Erma Siegel Elementary and Catrynia Gannon, kindergarten teacher at Overall Creek have been selected as District Teachers of the Year. Teachers were chosen for this honor based on their commitment to teaching excellence. The...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
WSMV
More foxes are being spotted across Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Foxes have been seen in areas around Metro Nashville several times over the past few weeks. Smoky Wildlife Control Owner Zion Lutz said urbanization is the top reason these animals are pushed into populated areas. “What we’ve seen in the industry as well is that coyotes...
WSMV
LIVE: Trial begins in murder of Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Following the conclusion of opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman called Caitlyn’s mother, Diane, to the stand as the first witness for the defense. The murder trial for the men accused of killing a Nashville nurse in December of 2020 continued with opening...
WKRN
Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire
Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony...
WSMV
Jury selected for Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jury has been picked for the trial of two men accused of shooting and killing a Nashville nurse. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with first-degree murder after Metro Police said they shot and killed 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman. The 26-year-old Kaufman was on her...
Comments / 1