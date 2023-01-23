Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Huntington, West Virginia, honors Black History with new downtown banners
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington is preparing to celebrate Black History Month by decorating Downtown with a series of banners that will honor the lives of 150 Black individuals who have ties to the Jewel City. City officials say the banners are being installed on 3rd and 4th Avenues starting today, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 […]
West Virginia civil activist, Eddie Belcher’s friends honor his legacy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Eddie Belcher is a familiar name in the West Virginia State Capitol and all over Kanawha County, West Virginia. This week, so many are still mourning his death and now looking for answers after finding out he was murdered. The news hasn’t been easy for those who knew Eddie. One of […]
Former Kanawha County, West Virginia, Board of Education member dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Priscilla Haden, a former member of the Kanawha County Board of Education and the West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, has died. According to Kanawha County officials, Haden is a former educator who served on the Board of Education in Kanawha County. She was a member and the President for several […]
wvpublic.org
Senior Services Programs Support Vulnerable Populations
Many West Virginians have found themselves caring for an aging parent. News Director Eric Douglas found himself in that position with his mom and he didn’t know where to turn for help. This is the fourth story in his series of interviews called "Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For...
Woman arraigned in connection to 2021 Huntington, West Virginia, murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman was arraigned on Wednesday in connection to a 2021 Huntington, West Virginia, murder. Court documents say Autumn Faith Hammond, 23, of Southfield, Michigan, is accused of shooting and killing Jason Ellis, who was 38 years old at the time. The criminal complaint for Hammond says Huntington Police were flagged […]
Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
lootpress.com
WV Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University Unveil Joint Initiative to put Students into State Jobs
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Marshall University President Brad D. Smith joined West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WV DHS) Sec. Jeff Sandy yesterday, Jan. 24, to launch an initiative to put Marshall college students to work within the department’s agencies. Sandy said the program provides opportunity for cooperative...
Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire
UPDATE (11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25): The Kanawha County Assessor’s website says the owners are listed as WV 2020 Holding LLC. They say it is out of Jacksonville, Florida. The county has appraised the building at $1.2 million. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25): An excavator has been brought in and the Regal […]
Relentless Charleston apartment fire leads to leveling of entire building
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An afternoon blaze spelled the end for a longstanding structure in the Kanawha Blvd area of Charleston on Wednesday. Units with the Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Kanawha Blvd late Wednesday afternoon in response to a fire call regarding an ongoing situation at Regal Apartments.
Metro News
New name thrown in for governor race
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
wchstv.com
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
lootpress.com
WV House of Delegate employee’s death being investigated as murder
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Family members found a family member dead, and the death has been ruled as a homicide. According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a call came in about a death on January 18, 2023. When deputies responded to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden, they found Edward Belcher, II, 63, dead at his home around 8 pm on Wednesday night.
West Virginia Veteran’s gravesite damaged: ‘I paid for him to rest here in peace’
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman in Logan County is heartbroken after she said her husband’s grave was damaged earlier this week by cemetery workers. Gloria “June” Ferguson said her husband, James Ferguson, who served in the Vietnam War, has been buried at Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville for eight years. When she came […]
wchstv.com
Fire devastates Charleston apartment building, displaces at least 35 residents
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Demolition crews are planning to work through the night to tear down the Regal apartment building in Charleston after a devastating fire collapsed the roof of the structure and displaced at least 35 residents Wednesday evening. Eyewitness News was on scene to provide live coverage...
Teen resentenced as adult in West Virginia shooting death
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A teenager who shot and killed a man in St. Albans last year was resentenced for the crime as an adult in Kanawha County Court today, Jan. 23, 2023. According to court records, Eli Nelson, who turns 18 on Jan. 24, 2023, was resentenced today as an adult in the shooting […]
Name released of woman found dead after West Virginia apartment fire
The call about the house fire came in just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
wchsnetwork.com
Apartment fire leads to death of Huntington woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington woman has died following a fire inside her apartment. Patricia Preston, 55, was found by a family member in the apartment Sunday around 8 p.m. Huntington Police and Fire departments both responded to the apartment located in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The...
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County, West Virginia teen, baby found safe in Indiana
UPDATE: (3:55 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – West Virginia State Police say Ciara Chafin and her 15-month-old baby have been found safe in Peru, Indiana by Indiana State Police. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are searching for a 15-year-old and her baby missing from Wayne County who troopers say are […]
West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
WSAZ
Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged. Two people, Andrea Burnette and...
Comments / 1