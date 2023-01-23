ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'

Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
The Guardian

Kolo Touré fired as Wigan manager after less than two months in charge

Wigan have sacked their manager, Kolo Touré, after less than two months with the club failing to win any of his nine games in charge. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender signed a three-and-a-half year deal when he took the job on 29 November but picked up only two points from seven league games and also suffered defeat in the FA Cup at the hands of Luton after a replay. Last weekend’s 2-0 home loss to the same opposition in the league left Wigan bottom of the Championship, four points from safety.
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
WVNews

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
BBC

William Troost-Ekong: Nigeria defender confirms Watford departure

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana. Troost-Ekong made 68 appearances for Watford after joining from Udinese in September 2020. The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo...
The Spun

Look: Leaked Video Shows Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Incident

Earlier this week, the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour reached new heights. While golfers from both leagues seldom play in the same events, the Dubai Desert Classic provided that opportunity this week. It resulted in one of the first LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour golfer incidents. During a practice ...
OHIO STATE
overtimeheroics.net

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Preview: Club Brugge vs Benfica

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League took a hiatus in early November, shortly before the start of the World Cup and there has been a lull for more than two months now. The Champions League, inarguably Europe’s greatest competition returns to almost half a billion viewers and millions of screens in less than a month from now.

