AFP

Dispute between Mexican taxi, Uber drivers prompts US alert

The United States on Monday issued a security alert to its citizens traveling to Mexico following confrontations between taxi and Uber drivers in one of the country's top beachside resorts. Ride-hailing apps like Uber "generally offer another safe alternative to taxis," the security alert issued by the US embassy in Mexico City said.
AFP

Uber drivers in top Mexican resort hope for easier ride after ruling

Uber drivers in Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cancun hope that a legal ruling in their favor will end alleged long-running threats and intimidation by taxi operators. The ruling also authorizes Uber to operate in the popular resorts of Playa del Carmen and Tulum.
C. Heslop

Uber driver left a passenger stranded after they asked him for a small insignificant favor

Clients and service providers have free will, and they can use it accordingly. That choice placed a woman in an awkward position and made her almost miss her flight. Service workers have had enough of client requests. Indeed. They are making strong, surprising responses. And their poor customer service is placing others in challenging situations. The video is by TikToker Marleville (@marleville).
Android Authority

How to use the Uber app and hail your first ride

Everything you need to get going is in your pocket. For a lot of people, Uber has become synonymous with ridesharing, despite competitors like Lyft, DiDi, and of course taxi fleets. Here’s how to get started with Uber and take your first trip. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS. How to...
disneyfoodblog.com

The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022

As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
electrek.co

Weird Alibaba: Get a 3-person electric bike pedicab taxi for under $1,000!

It’s not everyday that the odd little EVs I find for the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week are so cool that I’m tempted to buy them myself. But this week it’s going to be hard to pass up on this three-seater electric pedicab that you can own for a song!
Narcity USA

This Airbnb In New Mexico Is One Of The US Most Wished Stays & It's In The Middle Of Nowhere

The year is just starting, and perhaps traveling more often and exploring different corners of the country are among your New Year's resolutions. During your so-planned travel plans, choosing a place to stay can make a huge difference depending on the areas you want to explore in a city. However, if you’re looking to venture into a less-crowded region that might not even have hotel options located a few miles away from a town, Airbnb is often a great place to find unique accommodations.
EL PRADO, NM
InsideHook

Lyft Adds Wait Time Fees for All Rides

We all know someone who’s never ready when the car arrives. No matter how many times you tell them how much time they have left, they somehow, miraculously, still don’t have their shoes, and/or their coat, on when it’s time to depart. It’s possible that they’ve even resulted in you being slapped with a wait time fee a time or two, if you’re an Uber loyalist. It’s also possible that, if you’re smart, you’ve likely begun defaulting to Lyft when they’re around, to avoid that fee.
WRAL

US Transportation Dept. investigating Southwest holiday travel meltdown

CNN — The US Transportation Department said it is in the early stages of an investigation into the Southwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown in December. The probe includes an examination of whether Southwest is scheduling more flights than it can handle. "DOT is in the initial phase of a...

