New Jersey State

Related
Two bald eagle eggs spotted on New Jersey farm's nest cam

Fans of the Duke Farms Eagle Cam will have a pair of eggs to keep tabs on in the coming weeks as they wait for the chicks to hatch at the New Jersey nature preserve. The livestream of the nest in Hillsborough Township, Somerset County now shows two eggs in the nest. The first egg popped up earlier this month.
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Local Photographer Captures A Red Hawk On The Hunt

Recently, New Jersey Photographer Eric Capers had a split instant to capture a fantastic site; a Red Hawk flying towards him with a fresh “snatch-and-grab.” He was lucky enough to capture the moment on his. camera. with the raptor seemingly staring right into the lens. See what he...
Thursday NJ weather: Rain is gone, wind still blows

That's a wrap on New Jersey's sixth storm system of the month of January. Six mainly soggy, not very wintry, storms. We did pick up about 2 inches of snow in NW NJ on Wednesday. Along with a widespread inch-plus of rain and wind gusts up to 53 mph. Even though we did not get buried in snow, this was quite a potent, nasty storm.
Abused & abandoned – NJ pup needs miracle

💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned...
Bye Bye Baby! Baby Names That Are Losing Popularity in New Jersey

It's always a blessing when you have a baby and it's exciting for couples as they grow their family, but one thing that can be a bit of a challenge is finding the right name for your bundle of joy. Families always have input for the parents when it comes to names, but stay strong Mom and Dad and go with the name "you" want, not what friends and family recommend. Yes that's easy to say, but try top stay strong lol.
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

