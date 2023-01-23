Boston College (9-11) returns home on Wednesday evening as they host the struggling Louisville Cardinals (2-17) in a late game at Conte Forum. The Eagles snapped a four game losing streak on Saturday with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, sweeping the series against their rivals. Center Quinten Post had a career high 29 points, while Makai Ashton Langford dropped 20 points as he reached 1,000 career points. The Eagles overcame a second half deficit, and shot extremely well from three point range (11/19) for one of their best offensive performances of the season.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO