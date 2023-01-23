ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WVU-Texas Tech: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more

The 2022-23 season continues tonight, as West Virginia (11-8, 1-6) is back on the road, this time heading to Lubbock, Texas. There, the Mountaineers will take on an also-struggling Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7). If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update

When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.  These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services.  Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Boston College vs. Louisville: Preview and Prediction

Boston College (9-11) returns home on Wednesday evening as they host the struggling Louisville Cardinals (2-17) in a late game at Conte Forum. The Eagles snapped a four game losing streak on Saturday with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, sweeping the series against their rivals. Center Quinten Post had a career high 29 points, while Makai Ashton Langford dropped 20 points as he reached 1,000 career points. The Eagles overcame a second half deficit, and shot extremely well from three point range (11/19) for one of their best offensive performances of the season.
