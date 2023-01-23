Read full article on original website
WVU-Texas Tech: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season continues tonight, as West Virginia (11-8, 1-6) is back on the road, this time heading to Lubbock, Texas. There, the Mountaineers will take on an also-struggling Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7). If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
Miami basketball at Florida State: Game 20 info, live stream, odds, TV
The Miami basketball team will attempt to end a nine-game losing streak versus Florida State when they play the Seminoles in Tallahassee on Tuesday night. Miami has not defeated Florida State since an 80-74 victory in 2017 at home. Florida State defeated Miami by one point in both games played in 2022.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Syracuse prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/24/2023
Two ACC blue blood programs face off in New York as the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6) take on the Syracuse Orange (13-7). You won’t want to miss this primetime matchup on ESPN. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Syracuse prediction and pick. The North...
Boston College vs. Louisville: Preview and Prediction
Boston College (9-11) returns home on Wednesday evening as they host the struggling Louisville Cardinals (2-17) in a late game at Conte Forum. The Eagles snapped a four game losing streak on Saturday with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, sweeping the series against their rivals. Center Quinten Post had a career high 29 points, while Makai Ashton Langford dropped 20 points as he reached 1,000 career points. The Eagles overcame a second half deficit, and shot extremely well from three point range (11/19) for one of their best offensive performances of the season.
Miami at Florida State odds, picks and predictions
The No 19. Miami Hurricanes (15-4, 6-3 ACC) face off against the Florida State Seminoles (7-13, 5-4) on Tuesday. Tip from Tallahassee is set for 7 p.m. ET (ESPNU). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Miami vs. Florida State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Pitt football sends offers out to prospects in Florida, Massachusetts, and Connecticut
The Pitt football coaching staff sent out offers on Wednesday to athletes in Florida, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Here's a look at some of those prospects who were offered. Derry Norris | 6-4 | 250 | Edge | 2025 | Florida. Pitt is the first Division I offer from Norris. DJ...
Florida State looks for 10th straight win tonight vs. No. 20 Miami
Leonard Hamilton is not glossing over the challenge his Florida State men’s basketball team will face tonight at the Tucker Center. He didn’t do it with the media when he spoke with reporters on Monday, and he certainly hasn’t done it with his team. After reeling off...
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Boston College | Game 20
After a week off, the Cardinals will attempt to snap their lengthy losing streak when they head up to Chestnut Hill to face the Eagles.
