Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
House education committee passes teacher gun bill again
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House Education Committee is making a third attempt to move a bill to allow select teachers to serve as armed School Protection Officers in their buildings. HB 2549 would allow K-12 teachers, administrators and school staff to volunteer as SPOs. The county school board would...
Metro News
Senate passes unemployment bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate advanced its unemployment benefits bill – decreasing the number of weeks and establishing job-search criteria – to the House on Monday. Three Republicans joined two Democrats to vote against SB 59. Current law allows workers to collect unemployment benefits for a...
Metro News
Senate Education moves include Guardian program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Senate Education Committee on Tuesday gave its blessing to a bill to allow county school boards to beef up campus security with independent contractors, and a bill resurrected from last year to require impact statements before school closures and consolidations. SB 282 creates the West...
Metro News
Senate approves student bills, Ukraine-related resolution
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate unanimously approved two student-related bills on Wednesday and sent them to the House. Senators also adopted a resolution indirectly supporting Ukraine by recognizing a genocide that took place there during the Stalin years. SB 264 would prohibit people who have been convicted of...
New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence
Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
Metro News
Senators pass bill allowing one-time transfers without loss of sports eligibility
Senators passed a bill allowing student-athletes to transfer schools at least one time and keep their athletic eligibility. Senate Bill 262 passed on a 27-5 vote in that chamber and now goes to the House of Delegates. Similar versions of the policy have been debated in years past at the Legislature, generating a hot-button back-and-forth over the limited time young athletes can maximize their own opportunities versus the desire for teams to have continuity.
Texas lawmaker proposes banning universities from teaching critical race theory
Texas lawmakers are again aiming to keep "critical race theory" out of schools, this time on college campuses.
Metro News
Campus gun bill clears Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The campus carry bill sailed through the Senate on Tuesday, with just one Republican joining the three Democrats to oppose it. SB 10, the Campus Self Defense Act, now heads to the House where passage is expected, since a similar bill passed there in 2019 by a 59-41 vote – with just a handful of Republicans opposing it – and the GOP supermajority has grown since.
Metro News
Coal vs natural gas debate breaks out in senate committee
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The “frenemy” status of the coal and natural gas industries was evident in Wednesday’s debate of a Senate bill designed to promote natural gas power generation projects in the state. SB 188 is the Grid Stabilization and Security Act, deliberated at length by...
Metro News
Senate committee approves medical expenses, faith-based medical costs sharing bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill to allow state residents to deduct medical expenses from their state income taxes left senators who voted for it wondering how much it might cost the state. Those senators also approved a bill to permit Health Care Sharing Ministries – a faith-based health insurance...
Metro News
As governor road tests his tax plan, senators weigh the state’s financial options
Gov. Jim Justice, on the road to promote a big personal income tax cut, says the proposal is two-thirds of the way toward passage. One, he supports the tax cut. Two, the House has overwhelmingly passed a bill reflecting the cut. And now all eyes are on what the Senate might do.
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
Comments / 0