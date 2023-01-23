ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro News

House education committee passes teacher gun bill again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House Education Committee is making a third attempt to move a bill to allow select teachers to serve as armed School Protection Officers in their buildings. HB 2549 would allow K-12 teachers, administrators and school staff to volunteer as SPOs. The county school board would...
Metro News

Senate passes unemployment bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate advanced its unemployment benefits bill – decreasing the number of weeks and establishing job-search criteria – to the House on Monday. Three Republicans joined two Democrats to vote against SB 59. Current law allows workers to collect unemployment benefits for a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Senate Education moves include Guardian program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Senate Education Committee on Tuesday gave its blessing to a bill to allow county school boards to beef up campus security with independent contractors, and a bill resurrected from last year to require impact statements before school closures and consolidations. SB 282 creates the West...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Senate approves student bills, Ukraine-related resolution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate unanimously approved two student-related bills on Wednesday and sent them to the House. Senators also adopted a resolution indirectly supporting Ukraine by recognizing a genocide that took place there during the Stalin years. SB 264 would prohibit people who have been convicted of...
CBS Denver

New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence

Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
COLORADO STATE
Metro News

Senators pass bill allowing one-time transfers without loss of sports eligibility

Senators passed a bill allowing student-athletes to transfer schools at least one time and keep their athletic eligibility. Senate Bill 262 passed on a 27-5 vote in that chamber and now goes to the House of Delegates. Similar versions of the policy have been debated in years past at the Legislature, generating a hot-button back-and-forth over the limited time young athletes can maximize their own opportunities versus the desire for teams to have continuity.
Metro News

Campus gun bill clears Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The campus carry bill sailed through the Senate on Tuesday, with just one Republican joining the three Democrats to oppose it. SB 10, the Campus Self Defense Act, now heads to the House where passage is expected, since a similar bill passed there in 2019 by a 59-41 vote – with just a handful of Republicans opposing it – and the GOP supermajority has grown since.
COLORADO STATE
Metro News

Coal vs natural gas debate breaks out in senate committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The “frenemy” status of the coal and natural gas industries was evident in Wednesday’s debate of a Senate bill designed to promote natural gas power generation projects in the state. SB 188 is the Grid Stabilization and Security Act, deliberated at length by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Metro News

Senate committee approves medical expenses, faith-based medical costs sharing bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill to allow state residents to deduct medical expenses from their state income taxes left senators who voted for it wondering how much it might cost the state. Those senators also approved a bill to permit Health Care Sharing Ministries – a faith-based health insurance...

