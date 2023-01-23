ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Gastonia PD: Man shot by known suspect Wednesday

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other. Police...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday night in northeast Charlotte. Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. No other details have been released at this time. This is is the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say

As the Hispanic/Latino population rapidly grows across North Carolina, a WBTV Investigation reveals language barriers for limited English speakers. As homicides rise, CMPD Deputy Chief Dave Robinson talked directly to Charlotte city council Monday night about how to combat such violence. Language barriers for home ownership in North Carolina. Updated:...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

