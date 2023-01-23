Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Two charged in north Charlotte shooting that killed mother in crossfire set for plea slot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of the men accused of killing a mother in north Charlotte nearly four years ago are scheduled to be in court Thursday for a plea slot. Adonis Smith, Tychicus Dobie and Marquis Smith are accused of firing the shots that struck and killed 27-year-old Kendal Crank.
qcnews.com
Gastonia PD: Man shot by known suspect Wednesday
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other. Police...
1 shot to death in northeast Charlotte: CMPD
The incident happened on the 500 block of Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspect that robbed west Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the individual who robbed a convenience store in west Charlotte. The incident happened Sunday, January 22 around 6 p.m. at the Xpress Mart located at 2630 Beatties Ford Road. Surveillance footage from the business shows a...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday night in northeast Charlotte. Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. No other details have been released at this time. This is is the...
qcnews.com
1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
Multiple suspects arrested after spree of car chases in Union County, deputies say
Donte'z Caldwell, 20, Brian Bradley, 56, and Sean Kennedy, 30, were the three men apprehended.
Motorcyclist dead after sliding into side of SUV in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver […]
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
WBTV
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
As the Hispanic/Latino population rapidly grows across North Carolina, a WBTV Investigation reveals language barriers for limited English speakers. As homicides rise, CMPD Deputy Chief Dave Robinson talked directly to Charlotte city council Monday night about how to combat such violence. Language barriers for home ownership in North Carolina. Updated:...
East Charlotte residents take precautions after car thefts
CHARLOTTE — Residents in a neighborhood off Eastway Drive are fed up with their cars being broken into and/or stolen. So, they are taking action to protect their property after a handful of vehicles were stolen last week. East Charlotte resident Rebecca Sargent’s surveillance video caught thieves breaking into...
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
Accomplices charged in back-to-back break-ins at Lincolnton home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are facing charges after back-to-back break-ins at a home in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies initially responded to calls regarding a break-in on Tuesday to a home on McRee Road in Lincolnton. When deputies arrived, Bennettsville resident Jamie Lee Usher, 41, was […]
Man watches his stolen SUV drive through Charlotte erratically on live TV
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said there have been 403 vehicles that have been stolen so far this year. Last year at the same time, there were 226 that were stolen. ‘That’s my car’. Andrew Chiarelli’s Hyundai SUV was stolen Monday and on Tuesday, CMPD spotted it....
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
Mooresville man arriving at work held up in stolen vehicle attempt: PD
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived […]
Police look for suspect accused of stealing $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police have released surveillance video as they search for the person accused of stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Gastonia Kohl’s last week. Police said the armed robbery happened on Jan. 17 around 5 p.m. at the Kohl’s store on East Franklin Boulevard....
WBTV
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
So far Union County school board members haven’t commented on the lawsuit. Crash closes ramp to I-77 at Westinghouse Blvd. in south Charlotte. It’s not known at this time if there are any injuries in this crash. Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes.
One killed after vehicle strikes tree, flips in Chester County: SCHP
The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on I-77 southbound around the 69th-mile marker.
Comments / 0