Greenville, MI

Man arrested for assault after knocking party-goer unconscious

By FOX 17
 2 days ago
One Greenville man was arrested after an argument at a small party sent a man to the ICU.

The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office reports that David Thompson, 58, was taken into custody on Friday.

Deputies say they responded to a house on Colby Road, in Montcalm Township, on Friday night. They found a man unconscious on the floor, bleeding from his head.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital, and, while he was removed from ICU, deputies say he is still struggling between consciousness and unconsciousness as of Monday.

Deputies later learned the injured man had been attending a party at the Colby Road house, where he and Thompson broke out arguing.

Thompson allegedly punched the man, knocking him to the floor.

He remained on the floor until deputies found him.

Deputies arrested Thompson the same night as the assault.

He's now facing charges of Assault with Intent to Great Bodily Harm, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office.

