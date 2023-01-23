ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Two New Restaurants Announced For The Lake District

Yehuda Netanel, developer of The Lake District, has announced two new restaurants will be coming to The Lake District in 2023. The new restaurants will both be casual dining locations according to Mr. Netanel. One of the restaurants will be a gourmet hamburger restaurant called Wayback Burgers. According to their...
LAKELAND, TN
mlgw.com

MLGW launches job portal

Memphis Light, Gas and Water launched an updated job portal this week. MLGW Careers is easier to navigate with a new, clean look. Visit mlgw.com and click on “MLGW Job Opportunities” to search and apply for careers with the largest three-service public power utility in the country. MLGW...
MEMPHIS, TN
soultracks.com

First Look Video: The Bar-Kays' Larry D gets bluesy on "Mr. Harmonica Man"

(January 26, 2023) The music that Larry ‘Larry D’ Dodson sang is a major part of the soundtrack of any soul music lover. Dodson had us shaking our rumps to the funk as the lead singer of the legendary Bar-Kays. The Bar-Kays called Memphis their home, so Dodson knows a lot about the blues and Southern Soul Music.
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

Five pieces of expert advice for Memphis renters

From unfair eviction proceedings to landlords who don’t make essential repairs, there is plenty broken about housing in Memphis. To complement our frequent reporting on these subjects, MLK50: Justice Through Journalism partnered with the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis and Memphis Public Interest Law Center to host our first renter-focused event, “Navigating Memphis’ Broken Rental System,” on Jan. 17. We gathered four of Memphis’ preeminent housing experts and about 35 Memphians from across the city at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library for discussion.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man steals $1,500 worth of comforters from Bed Bath & Beyond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for a man who stole several comforters from a Bed Bath & Beyond in East Memphis. According to reports, on January 17 at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting call in the 800 block of South White Station Road. Officers were told that an unknown male came […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

18-wheeler overturned on I-55 causes traffic delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays on I-55. Memphis Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle between Mallory Avenue exit 9 and Florida Street exit 8 on Wednesday around 5 a.m. Two southbound right lanes of three are blocked. Drivers are encouraged to get off on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$7K diamond ring stolen from Memphis pawn shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A north Memphis pawn shop is making security changes after a man pretending to be a customer stole a $7,000 diamond and gold ring. Michael Anderson, manager of Best Pawn on Jackson, said the man came into the store wearing a medical masked and asked to look at a large men’s ring. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy