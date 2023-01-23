From unfair eviction proceedings to landlords who don’t make essential repairs, there is plenty broken about housing in Memphis. To complement our frequent reporting on these subjects, MLK50: Justice Through Journalism partnered with the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis and Memphis Public Interest Law Center to host our first renter-focused event, “Navigating Memphis’ Broken Rental System,” on Jan. 17. We gathered four of Memphis’ preeminent housing experts and about 35 Memphians from across the city at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library for discussion.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO