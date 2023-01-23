‘Rewarding experience’: Six music students from WHS, WNHS going to state conference

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
Related
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
D-200 announces preschool tuition programs, registration process for 2023-24 school year
Staff Report news@thewoodstockindependent.com Applications will be accepted starting this week for the 2023-24 tuition preschool program in Woodstock School District 200. In addition to the long-standing, grant-funded preschool program open […]
WSPY NEWS
Hinckley-Big Rock School District Supt. submits resignation
According to district documents, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 effective June 30th. McGuire’s resignation appears on the agenda under the personnel report to be voted on by the Hinckley Big Rock school board at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday night in the high school library.
WSPY NEWS
H-BR Superintendent leaving for Downers Grove position
Effective June 30th, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429. He has been accepted as an assistant superintendent for learning resources position for the Downers Grove High School District 99. Dr. McGuire spoke to WSPY News about his past 10 years with the Hinckley-Big Rock...
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
WSPY NEWS
Oswego High School student had list of targets according to police
An Oswego High School student is charged with disorderly conduct after police say they found him with a list of targets. High school officials first notified police about the list and perceived threat of violence Tuesday morning. The Oswego Police Department first made sure that everyone at the school was...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
nrgmediadixon.com
Due to Bad Behavior and Facility Damage, Nash Recreational Center in Oregon Invoking Rule Changes for Younger Patrons
Recent behavior and facility damage at Nash Recreation Center has driven staff to invoke changes to facility use procedures for younger patrons. Facility users between the ages of 3rd – 8th grade, without a parent, will no longer be able to access the facility if they are not attending a scheduled activity; the gym is closed for a previously scheduled activity, or if there is no open swim. The gym schedule is updated weekly and is available at https://oregonpark.org/facility-gymnasium-schedule/.
959theriver.com
The Next Paramount Theatre Broadway Series Has Been Announced!
The Paramount Theater in downtown Aurora has earned a sparkling reputation for the high quality of their productions, so when they announce upcoming shows, it’s always a big deal!. The 2023-2024 Broadway Series will include Little Shop of Horrors, Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Billy Elliot and...
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill would block counties from too many wind farm restrictions
A bill sitting on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's desk would keep counties from putting too many restrictions on wind farm projects. Illinois bill would block counties from too many …. A bill sitting on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's desk would keep counties from putting too many restrictions on wind farm...
Cafe La Cave, popular restaurant and venue in Des Plaines, closing after 46 years
A popular venue for wedding, special events, and steakhouse in Des Plaines is closing its doors after 46 years in business.
dekalbcountyonline.com
City of DeKalb Seeks Proposals for Annie Glidden North Property
According to the City of DeKalb, the city is seeking proposals for the redevelopment of a City-owned property in the Annie Glidden North neighborhood. A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been released for the acquisition of a 4.87-acre City-owned property at the northwest corner of W. Hillcrest Dr. and Blackhawk Rd. The property consists of three parcels at 1011-1017 W. Hillcrest Dr., 1015 Blackhawk Rd. and a parcel immediately north of 1015 Blackhawk Rd. The property is vacant. All foundation material from demolished buildings has been removed.
dekalbcountyonline.com
Say Aloha to Hopkins Pool Pass Savings
DeKalb, IL-Staff is thinking warm thoughts this winter with the Hopkins Pool Pass ‘Aloha Week’ Flash Sale! Starting Monday, February 6 through Monday, February 13, Hopkins Pool Passes will be an additional 5% off Early Bird Rates and nearly 15% off full-price 2023 Pool Season Pass Rates. During...
Police: Machesney Park man arrested for exposing himself at Target
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested on Wednesday for exposing himself at a Target in Rockford. The Rockford Police Department was contacted back on December 20 to investigate reports of the act. A follow-up investigation identified Colin Hobson, 25, as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for Hobson’s arrest, which […]
WSPY NEWS
Plano could be in path of multi-state power line
A multi-state power line could run through Plano in the coming years. The project from Minneapolis-based SOO Green seeks to create a conduit for energy generated in the western United States to Illinois. The line would be underground and run mostly next to railroad tracks however an alternate route could potentially go through Plano's Steward Park.
Fair or fowl: Six chickens, a duck require village board approval to remain home
Six chickens and a duck currently waddle, scratch, and peck on a 27,000-square-foot residential property in Schaumburg. In order for the birds to remain on the property, located in the 300 block of Pleasant Drive, a special-use permit is required.
Westmont, IL restaurant week explores village's international food flair with dining deals
Westmont Restaurant Week is happening now, with 23 restaurants offering special menus and dining deals.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Chicago man accused of robbing Naperville Portillo’s
The accused allegedly told the victims, "Hurry up, I don't want to have to do this."
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Chicago to Michigan?
Many people consider the coastlines of the Great Lakes to be some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. You can experience the brilliant sunsets, tranquil waters, and charming lakeside communities of the Great Lakes easily by traveling from Chicago to the great state of Michigan. Although there is...
Comments / 0