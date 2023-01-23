ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

‘Rewarding experience’: Six music students from WHS, WNHS going to state conference

By Janet Dovidio
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
 2 days ago
WSPY NEWS

Hinckley-Big Rock School District Supt. submits resignation

According to district documents, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 effective June 30th. McGuire’s resignation appears on the agenda under the personnel report to be voted on by the Hinckley Big Rock school board at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday night in the high school library.
HINCKLEY, IL
WSPY NEWS

H-BR Superintendent leaving for Downers Grove position

Effective June 30th, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429. He has been accepted as an assistant superintendent for learning resources position for the Downers Grove High School District 99. Dr. McGuire spoke to WSPY News about his past 10 years with the Hinckley-Big Rock...
HINCKLEY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego High School student had list of targets according to police

An Oswego High School student is charged with disorderly conduct after police say they found him with a list of targets. High school officials first notified police about the list and perceived threat of violence Tuesday morning. The Oswego Police Department first made sure that everyone at the school was...
OSWEGO, IL
1440 WROK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Due to Bad Behavior and Facility Damage, Nash Recreational Center in Oregon Invoking Rule Changes for Younger Patrons

Recent behavior and facility damage at Nash Recreation Center has driven staff to invoke changes to facility use procedures for younger patrons. Facility users between the ages of 3rd – 8th grade, without a parent, will no longer be able to access the facility if they are not attending a scheduled activity; the gym is closed for a previously scheduled activity, or if there is no open swim. The gym schedule is updated weekly and is available at https://oregonpark.org/facility-gymnasium-schedule/.
OREGON, IL
959theriver.com

The Next Paramount Theatre Broadway Series Has Been Announced!

The Paramount Theater in downtown Aurora has earned a sparkling reputation for the high quality of their productions, so when they announce upcoming shows, it’s always a big deal!. The 2023-2024 Broadway Series will include Little Shop of Horrors, Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Billy Elliot and...
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill would block counties from too many wind farm restrictions

A bill sitting on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's desk would keep counties from putting too many restrictions on wind farm projects. Illinois bill would block counties from too many …. A bill sitting on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's desk would keep counties from putting too many restrictions on wind farm...
ILLINOIS STATE
dekalbcountyonline.com

City of DeKalb Seeks Proposals for Annie Glidden North Property

According to the City of DeKalb, the city is seeking proposals for the redevelopment of a City-owned property in the Annie Glidden North neighborhood. A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been released for the acquisition of a 4.87-acre City-owned property at the northwest corner of W. Hillcrest Dr. and Blackhawk Rd. The property consists of three parcels at 1011-1017 W. Hillcrest Dr., 1015 Blackhawk Rd. and a parcel immediately north of 1015 Blackhawk Rd. The property is vacant. All foundation material from demolished buildings has been removed.
DEKALB, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

Say Aloha to Hopkins Pool Pass Savings

DeKalb, IL-Staff is thinking warm thoughts this winter with the Hopkins Pool Pass ‘Aloha Week’ Flash Sale! Starting Monday, February 6 through Monday, February 13, Hopkins Pool Passes will be an additional 5% off Early Bird Rates and nearly 15% off full-price 2023 Pool Season Pass Rates. During...
DEKALB, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano could be in path of multi-state power line

A multi-state power line could run through Plano in the coming years. The project from Minneapolis-based SOO Green seeks to create a conduit for energy generated in the western United States to Illinois. The line would be underground and run mostly next to railroad tracks however an alternate route could potentially go through Plano's Steward Park.
PLANO, IL
wjol.com

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WILL COUNTY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois

Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
CHICAGO, IL
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Chicago to Michigan?

Many people consider the coastlines of the Great Lakes to be some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. You can experience the brilliant sunsets, tranquil waters, and charming lakeside communities of the Great Lakes easily by traveling from Chicago to the great state of Michigan. Although there is...
CHICAGO, IL

