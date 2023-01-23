ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida to be without key forward vs. South Carolina, per report

Florida is going for its fifth win in its last 6 games on Wednesday night against South Carolina, but the Gators will have to win without talented forward Alex Fudge. Per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fudge will miss Wednesday’s game against the struggling Gamecocks. The reason cited by...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

6 SEC commits highlight McDonalds All-American game rosters

The 2023 McDonalds All-American game rosters have been announced and 6 of the players competing are currently committed to SEC schools. Kentucky is the best represented, with 4 Wildcats commits combined on the 2 rosters. Arkansas and Auburn each have 1 commit as well. Kentucky’s 4 are the most of any school in the nation, with Duke 2nd at 3 and Michigan State, Oregon checked in with 2 apiece. Texas’ Ron Holland will also play in the game, set for March 28 in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Florida Gators News: Napier gets two from portal, Ethan White finds home

The transfer portal taketh away, but the transfer portal also giveth for the Florida Gators as yesterday Billy Napier secured the commitment of two new players out of the AAC. Mannie Nunnery is a linebacker from Houston. A member of the class of 2019, Nunnery is listed at 6-2, 225 pounds. He wasn’t highly regarded coming out of high school as he was a three-star prospect ranked outside the top 1,000 players from the class of 2019, but he climbed his way up the Cougar depth chart and saw decent playing time this past season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ethan White, former Florida OL, announces Pac-12 transfer destination

Ethan White entered the transfer portal nearly a month ago, and the former Florida offensive lineman has found a new destination. White, who played left guard for the Gators, announced that he would commit to Southern Cal. He started all 13 games last season, and anchored an offensive line that limited opponents to 1.3 sacks per game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Click2Houston.com

‘I was a bully’: Embattled prosecutor who posted ‘racist,’ ‘colorist’ tweets targeting Black women resigns from Harris County DA’s Office

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Waymond Wesley II, a TikTok star chef who worked in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, has resigned after a laundry list of his own “racist” and “colorist” tweets surfaced, showing him trolling and targeting Black women online. Outrage stretched from the Houston area to nationwide platforms, causing the chef to go viral in ways much different than the “oxtail pasta” recipes he boasted about.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Action News Jax

Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges

PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.
PALATKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy