Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian George, former Texas A&M CB, enrolls at new school in Lone Star State
Brian George has changed his mind about where he’s going to play football during the 2023 season. The former Texas A&M cornerback entered the NCAA transfer portal back in December, eventually committing to UCF. But on Wednesday, Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic reported that George had changed his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida to be without key forward vs. South Carolina, per report
Florida is going for its fifth win in its last 6 games on Wednesday night against South Carolina, but the Gators will have to win without talented forward Alex Fudge. Per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fudge will miss Wednesday’s game against the struggling Gamecocks. The reason cited by...
saturdaydownsouth.com
6 SEC commits highlight McDonalds All-American game rosters
The 2023 McDonalds All-American game rosters have been announced and 6 of the players competing are currently committed to SEC schools. Kentucky is the best represented, with 4 Wildcats commits combined on the 2 rosters. Arkansas and Auburn each have 1 commit as well. Kentucky’s 4 are the most of any school in the nation, with Duke 2nd at 3 and Michigan State, Oregon checked in with 2 apiece. Texas’ Ron Holland will also play in the game, set for March 28 in Houston, Texas.
Florida football: Gators making a run at current LSU commit
Florida football is expanding its reach to the commit list of their SEC foes as they work on building their 2024 recruiting class. They’ve already reached out to Arkansas commit Kavion Henderson, and now they’re going down to the Bayou for some skill players. The Gators re-offered 4-star...
Florida Gators News: Napier gets two from portal, Ethan White finds home
The transfer portal taketh away, but the transfer portal also giveth for the Florida Gators as yesterday Billy Napier secured the commitment of two new players out of the AAC. Mannie Nunnery is a linebacker from Houston. A member of the class of 2019, Nunnery is listed at 6-2, 225 pounds. He wasn’t highly regarded coming out of high school as he was a three-star prospect ranked outside the top 1,000 players from the class of 2019, but he climbed his way up the Cougar depth chart and saw decent playing time this past season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ethan White, former Florida OL, announces Pac-12 transfer destination
Ethan White entered the transfer portal nearly a month ago, and the former Florida offensive lineman has found a new destination. White, who played left guard for the Gators, announced that he would commit to Southern Cal. He started all 13 games last season, and anchored an offensive line that limited opponents to 1.3 sacks per game.
Former Florida QB Commit Who Lost Scholarship Over Racial Slur Lands Offer From HBCU
Marcus Stokes, a three-star quarterback prospect who had his offer pulled by Florida after posting a video of rapping a racial slur, has received another opportunity. He announced on Twitter that Albany State, an HBCU, offered. “Blessed to receive my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University,” Stokes...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Florida QB commit who had scholarship revoked for saying N-word offered by HBCU
Former Florida quarterback commit Marcus Stokes, who had his offer revoked by the university after being caught on video rapping the N-word, has received a new offer from Albany State University, a HBCU (Historically Black College and University) in Georgia. Stokes is a 4-star commit in the Class of 2023...
ABC 13 Houston's Chauncy Glover returns to the air after medical leave
The Houston anchor first announced he was on medical leave back in October 2023.
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
This Texas city ranked among best in US for fishing
Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S.
Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo is OK after chasing down hit-and-run DUI suspect in Colorado
Despite having been sideswiped by the driver, the former Houston police chief jumped into action and followed the suspect.
Click2Houston.com
‘I was a bully’: Embattled prosecutor who posted ‘racist,’ ‘colorist’ tweets targeting Black women resigns from Harris County DA’s Office
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Waymond Wesley II, a TikTok star chef who worked in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, has resigned after a laundry list of his own “racist” and “colorist” tweets surfaced, showing him trolling and targeting Black women online. Outrage stretched from the Houston area to nationwide platforms, causing the chef to go viral in ways much different than the “oxtail pasta” recipes he boasted about.
Action News Jax
Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges
PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The fallout of last year’s budget war in Harris County forces some of its biggest agencies to make cuts to programs
The Harris County Sheriff's Office, Harris Health, and Harris County Flood Control are among the offices reallocating money to cover services and programs most in demand as they cut funding to other areas to meet a smaller budget. We're doing a four-part series to examine how Harris County's 2023 fiscal...
