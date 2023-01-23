Read full article on original website
Vogue
Getting Ready With The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco For Her First Haute Couture Show
It’s no secret that The White Lotus season two has become the hit TV series of the moment. Aside from its twisting plot and breathtaking cinematography, the show’s cast has made quite the splash on the front row at fashion week – from Sabrina Impacciatore at JW Anderson, to Adam DiMarco at Prada. By way of Giambattista Valli, Simona Tabasco, who plays the chaotic yet endearing Lucia Greco on the show, made her first-ever appearance at haute couture fashion week. “I’ve never been to a couture show before and I am happy to have been invited by Giambattista Valli,” Tabasco tells Vogue. “His creations remind me of the sweetest dreams that we could ever have – it’s always an explosion of colours!”
Hypebae
Chanel's SS23 Paris Couture Week Show Brings Woodland Simplicity to the Runway
Chanel‘s dreamy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Couture Week began with reference to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon. As the starting point for the collection, the now-iconic location is where Creative Director Virginie Viard took French artist Xavier Veilhan at the very beginning of their work together, which now continues for another season. “For his third participation, I asked him to reinterpret the apartment’s bestiary and incorporate his own. The whole embroidery universe of the collection is turned towards the animal world,” Viard explains in the show notes.
Kylie Jenner Roars in Wild Lion-Head Dress & Toe-Sculpted Heels at Schiaparelli’s Paris Haute Couture Show
Kylie Jenner made a regal statement — literally — in the front row of Schiaparelli’s “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired fashion show during Haute Couture Week. Arriving for the occasion in Paris on Monday, Jenner took in Daniel Roseberry’s new spring 2023 designs with seatmate Marisa Berenson in a piece that was fresh off the runway — in fact, pre-runway, as it was worn moments later in the show by Irina Shayk. The Kylie Baby founder’s spring 2023 outfit featured a ruched black velvet strapless gown, cinched with gold corset-like back ties. However, the dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive tawny golden lion’s head —...
The Best Backstage Moments at the Spring 2023 Couture Shows in Paris
It’s couture week in Paris, which means all the top supermodels and VIP guests are in town for the week’s biggest shows, including names like Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Chanel, Fendi, and more. This season Haider Ackermann is making a guest appearance as Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest guest designer, while Casey Cadwallader is bringing Mugler back to the runways. Which 1990s Mugler models will make an appearance at the show? The only way to find out is to keep up with Vogue Runway’s backstage gallery from the spring 2023 couture shows in Paris.
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Lisa Rinna Gets Whimsical in Patchwork Minidress & Velvet Pumps at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Lisa Rinna patched things up — literally — at Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Poppy, Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. For the occasion, Rinna wore a spring 2020 design from Viktor & Rolf: a white long-sleeved minidress crafted from gathered white tulle, lace and numerous multicolored fabric squares in an eclectic variety of prints. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of velvety pointed-toe pumps. Her soft cream style, featured...
Elie Saab’s spring couture in Paris dreams of Thai escape
PARIS (AP) — Elie Saab whisked his guests away to Thailand for a Paris Fashion Week couture show Wednesday that gleamed with gold and intricate silk embroidery. Sheer diaphanous cloth floated around the runway in Le Marais’ Carreau du Temple amid wafting perfume, as “Emily in Paris” star Paul Forman and socialite Olivia Palermo posed for the cameras.
Rita Ora Gets Futuristic in Blue Cutout Dress & Wedge Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Rita Ora donned a post-modern look during her latest outing. The “Your Song” musician hit the Fendi spring 2023 show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Thursday. She sat front row with other familiar faces, like Sarah Paulson and Kerry Washington. To the show, Ora donned a cool blue dress from the luxury house. Her periwinkle garment resembled a coat, with a collar and pockets. The satin dress featured long sleeves and cutouts in the bodice. Ora carried a beige clutch bag and added large drop earrings. She also wore a deep blue lip color, adding to the futuristic style of...
Paris fashion week upended with wacky, topsy-turvy gowns: ‘This is crazy!’
The frocks grew curiouser and curiouser as the show went on. Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, took the cake at Paris fashion week when their topsy-turvy gowns went on full display during the Wednesday show. A clip from Vogue featured the head-scratching designs, for which the models wearing them appeared to be just vessels meant to move the garments — or, rather, pieces of art — down the runway. While some of the fairy tale-like frocks were worn right side up, many were unusually askew. The 18 glittering silhouettes, which are part of the brand’s spring haute couture collection, were fashioned...
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Giambattista Valli’s Beverly Hills-Inspired SS23 Haute Couture Show
Giambattista Valli drew inspiration from the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills for his spring couture spectacle in Paris. British Vogue’s fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen reports.
Monumental animal art infuses Chanel's gleaming couture show
PARIS (AP) — Art returned to a glittering Chanel couture universe Tuesday with monumental animal sculptures gathering in the center of the runway-in-the-round like a surreal zoo for its Paris Fashion Week show. Designer Virginie Viard collaborated with contemporary artist Xavier Veilhan who used a bestiary in house founder Coco Chanel’s apartment as a creative springboard for the carnival-like spring decor. Yet as much as the animals — made of unpainted wood, paper and cardboard — appeared simplified, lifeless and monochrome, the Chanel collection contrasted strongly, sparkling with color and sequins in an unusually vibrant display. Here are some highlights:
Lisa Rinna Brings the Drama in Plunging Feathered Dress & Satin Pumps at Ashi Studio’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Lisa Rinna served feathered drama for Ashi Studio’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Diane Kruger. For the occasion, Rinna wore a dove-gray minidress with wide short sleeves and a plunging neckline, coated in delicate crystals and sprays of feathers. The dramatic piece took center stage for Rinna’s look, which was smoothly accented by a slicked-back hairstyle, thin red bracelet and several bejeweled silver rings. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of soft pointed-toe...
Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023
Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Armani spins harlequin patterns into ballgowns for haute couture lineup in Paris
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Giorgio Armani took to the haute couture catwalk in Paris Tuesday with evening wear spun from a traditional, diamond-patterned harlequin motif in pale pastels.
Vogue100 and Christie’s Celebrated André Leon Talley’s Legacy at Couture Fashion Week
On a chilly Tuesday night in Paris, Vogue100 and Christie’s gathered André Leon Talley’s closest friends and fashion folk for an intimate celebration in honor of his highly anticipated estate sale. During the height of the Haute Couture debuts and just a few days following the anniversary of the esteemed Vogue editor and fashion extraordinaire’s passing, the festivities paid tribute to an icon and his lasting legacy.
Courtney Love Pops in Blue Platform Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Courtney Love brought a whimsical pop of color to Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris. While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Love formed a star-studded front row with Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora. For the occasion, the Hole musician wore a light blue bow-accented cashmere turtleneck sweater with a matching silk miniskirt over sheer black tights. Layered atop her Kim Jones-designed outfit was a soft, light gray coat with a wide silk waist tie. Love smoothly accessorized her outfit with a white leather Fendi crossbody handbag, as well as a set of the...
Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Wolf-Head Coatdress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show
Naomi Campbell walked Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing a literal animal-inspired ensemble. To support Schiaparelli and their creative director Daniel Roseberry, the legendary supermodel took to the brand’s runway wearing an ankle-length faux-fur coatdress with a wolf head attachment at the shoulder. The look was completed with gold-toe heels.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Naomi wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit took animal inspiration literally. Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk walked the runway in a black dress...
Shalom Harlow Goes Wild for Schiaparelli in Leopard-Head Dress & Keyhole Pumps at Haute Couture Show
Shalom Harlow brought distinctly feline energy to the runway for Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris, Harlow walked in creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The supermodel’s ensemble featured a strapless gray, black and white evening gown coated in leopard spots for a dynamic statement. The dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive white and black leopard’s head, sculpted to form the piece’s bodice — and, though appearing to be real taxidermy, the piece was actually built with resin and embroidered by hand in the Schiaparelli atelier. The accent has quickly gone...
