Poker Run & Bike Show Fundraiser Planned to Honor a Western Kentucky Family that Faced Unspeakable Tragedy
Thea Flener passed away from complications of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease at 3 years old. The event's organizers say funds raised will go to raising awareness and researching a cure for this rare disease in her honor. #SaveTheDate. There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener...
wevv.com
'Hearts for Heroes' program returns to all Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations
The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is once again inviting the public to show their appreciation for local first responders. EVPL announced Thursday that its "Hearts for Heroes" program was returning at all of its library locations. Through the program, the community is invited to write a message of thanks, encouragement,...
104.1 WIKY
Humane Society Is At Max Capacity
The Humane Society of Henderson County is out of space and are looking for the community’s help. They are looking for people to foster or adopt. Because they are at capacity they are only taking in emergencies at this time. They brought in 6 dogs that were abandoned a...
What Used to Be on Frederica Street in Owensboro Between Scherm and Tamarack Roads
In a recent conversation, the top of Frederica Street businesses came up. Specifically, we were talking about which ones used to be on Frederica between Scherm Road and Tamarack Road. OWENSBORO'S FREDERICA STREET HARDLY LOOKS THE SAME. And it's not easy. There has been so much change in that part...
kentuckytoday.com
Family of Ky. Baptist pastor brewing up an expanding business
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KT) — A family-owned coffee business in western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist Pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law
PRINCETON, KY - A missing pit bully puppy tortured, shot and left to die. Athena was eventually found and now, the owner and the Caldwell County Animal Shelter says the situation is just another example of ongoing pet abuse in the area. "They told me that she had been shot...
14news.com
LIVE: Henderson making ‘major’ economic announcement
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Henderson Economic Development say they will be making an announcement Thursday. They are calling it a major announcement, and the Team Kentucky logo is on the release. It’s happening at the Gallery on North Water Street at 11:30 a.m. We’ll share the announcement...
14news.com
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pet daycare in Newburgh is looking for a new owner for Sophie the dog. They say Sophie’s owner is the man who was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Wednesday. [Related: Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.]
14news.com
Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...
wevv.com
Owners of a Gibson County mainstay announce a reopening date next month
The oldest Restaurant in Indiana will reopen soon in Gibson County. Back in December, after serving loyal customers and families during the Christmas holidays, the owners of the Log Inn Announced the restaurant would be closing for one month. The Gibson County mainstay has been serving meals at the same...
Hazardous spill contained outside Greenville Dollar General
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — First responders were busy on scene of a “hazardous material spill” late Wednesday morning in Muhlenberg County. According to dispatch, a semi-truck outside the Dollar General on Hopkinsville Street was leaking diesel fuel. The Greenville Fire Department and the local police department sent units to the spill, which we are told […]
Owensboro family looks back on heart journey
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– February marks American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. Heart disease is the number one killer in the nation. For one family in Owensboro, heart health has been on their mind since their son was born. “We are very blessed and very thankful he is […]
vincennespbs.org
City of Princeton asking for community input
The city of Princeton is asking for a little input. Officials are asking residents to take part in a new survey. The goal is to take the information Princeton residents provide and put it into a comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is a document created for local government to help...
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Lane changes happening along US 41 in Hopkins Co.
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Hopkins County to be aware of this weekend. Beginning on Saturday, crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be working on a turn lane on Highway 41. KYTC officials say the work will take place between North Hopkins High School...
whopam.com
Woman, child injured in Madisonville accident
A woman and child were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning at Brown Road and Sunrise Drive in Madisonville. It happened about 5 a.m. and Madisonville police identifies the drivers as 38-year old Olivia Rigney of Madisonville and 34-year old Joshua Everly of Owensboro. Rigney and a nine-year-old passenger...
14news.com
Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday. [Related: Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts]. Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.
visitduboiscounty.com
Gun & Knife Shows in southern Indiana
Dubois County hosts two annual Gun & Knife Shows. The Ferdinand Gun & Knife Show takes place at the Ferdinand Community Center and the Holland Kiwanis Gun & Knife Show takes place at the Huntingburg Event Center. Both shows feature a large variety of firearm & knife vendors to browse. Also, while in the area, be sure to check out local businesses that sell firearms, safes and other outdoor specialty items.
wevv.com
EVSC's School Resource Store offering free prom attire
While prom is still a few months away, Hangers is already preparing to host their annual prom dress events. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation's resource store, will have free dresses, shoes, accessories, and suits for those who need it. "We know some students don't have $500 or $600 or whatever...
14news.com
Two new polling locations in Owensboro for future elections
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro will have two new voting locations in future elections. The change is in part due to community demand, and community leaders think it will get many people involved who otherwise couldn’t be a part of Election Day. For community leaders like Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph,...
