Henderson County, KY

104.1 WIKY

Humane Society Is At Max Capacity

The Humane Society of Henderson County is out of space and are looking for the community’s help. They are looking for people to foster or adopt. Because they are at capacity they are only taking in emergencies at this time. They brought in 6 dogs that were abandoned a...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Family of Ky. Baptist pastor brewing up an expanding business

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KT) — A family-owned coffee business in western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist Pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

LIVE: Henderson making ‘major’ economic announcement

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Henderson Economic Development say they will be making an announcement Thursday. They are calling it a major announcement, and the Team Kentucky logo is on the release. It’s happening at the Gallery on North Water Street at 11:30 a.m. We’ll share the announcement...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...
WEHT/WTVW

Hazardous spill contained outside Greenville Dollar General

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — First responders were busy on scene of a “hazardous material spill” late Wednesday morning in Muhlenberg County. According to dispatch, a semi-truck outside the Dollar General on Hopkinsville Street was leaking diesel fuel. The Greenville Fire Department and the local police department sent units to the spill, which we are told […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro family looks back on heart journey

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– February marks American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. Heart disease is the number one killer in the nation. For one family in Owensboro, heart health has been on their mind since their son was born. “We are very blessed and very thankful he is […]
OWENSBORO, KY
vincennespbs.org

City of Princeton asking for community input

The city of Princeton is asking for a little input. Officials are asking residents to take part in a new survey. The goal is to take the information Princeton residents provide and put it into a comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is a document created for local government to help...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Lane changes happening along US 41 in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Hopkins County to be aware of this weekend. Beginning on Saturday, crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be working on a turn lane on Highway 41. KYTC officials say the work will take place between North Hopkins High School...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Woman, child injured in Madisonville accident

A woman and child were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning at Brown Road and Sunrise Drive in Madisonville. It happened about 5 a.m. and Madisonville police identifies the drivers as 38-year old Olivia Rigney of Madisonville and 34-year old Joshua Everly of Owensboro. Rigney and a nine-year-old passenger...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday. [Related: Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts]. Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitduboiscounty.com

Gun & Knife Shows in southern Indiana

Dubois County hosts two annual Gun & Knife Shows. The Ferdinand Gun & Knife Show takes place at the Ferdinand Community Center and the Holland Kiwanis Gun & Knife Show takes place at the Huntingburg Event Center. Both shows feature a large variety of firearm & knife vendors to browse. Also, while in the area, be sure to check out local businesses that sell firearms, safes and other outdoor specialty items.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

EVSC's School Resource Store offering free prom attire

While prom is still a few months away, Hangers is already preparing to host their annual prom dress events. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation's resource store, will have free dresses, shoes, accessories, and suits for those who need it. "We know some students don't have $500 or $600 or whatever...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Two new polling locations in Owensboro for future elections

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro will have two new voting locations in future elections. The change is in part due to community demand, and community leaders think it will get many people involved who otherwise couldn’t be a part of Election Day. For community leaders like Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph,...
OWENSBORO, KY

